Star calls on French film industry to ‘face the truth’ on sexual violence

French actress Judith Godreche has called on France’s film industry to “face the truth” on sexual violence and physical abuse during a live broadcast of the Cesar Awards ceremony, France’s version of the Oscars.

Godreche said: “We can decide that men accused of rape no longer rule the (French) cinema.”

Godreche was invited to speak on sexual violence at the ceremony after actresses alleged they were teenage victims of sexual abuse by directors decades older than themselves, shining a light on the repulsive underside of the country’s industry.

“Is it possible that we are able to face the truth?” Godreche said, and received a standing ovation for her address.