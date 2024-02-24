What the papers say – February 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – February 24

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A broad range of stories feature across Saturday’s front pages with anti-Parliament sentiment, abortion laws and the King’s health among the topics covered.

The Times leads with a pro-Palestine activist’s plan to overwhelm Parliament by descending on Westminster Hall to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on Health Secretary Victoria Atkins throwing her support to an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill in March which would see women protected from prosecution for abortion.

The Independent concentrates on a special report from the frontlines of the war in Ukraine on the second anniversarry of the Russian invasion.

The Daily Mirror focuses on the King receiving more than 7,000 get well cards from well wishers in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

The Daily Express continues its coverage of Dame Esther Rantzen’s assisted dying campaign which it says is one step closer to a vote by MPs.

The Daily Mail lead on a Briton facing life behind bars for murdering a stranger with the court hearing they had been inspired by a Netflix documentary.

The i weekend leads with a piece on MI6 with the spy agency said to be offering British citizenships to Russian officials in exchange for the inside scoop on the Kremlin.

Scary Spice, now known as Melanie Brown, has shared the brutal reality of what life is like for those suffering domestic and financial abuse, on the front page of The Sun.

The Financial Times reports on the “granolas” of the European stock market, which are set to perform at a record high this week, echoing the USA’s high-performing “Magnificent Seven”.

And the Daily Star splashes with a story on the demotion of a traditional English roast as the nation’s favourite family dinner.