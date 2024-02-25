Long-serving Conservative MP Lord Cormack dies aged 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-serving Conservative MP Lord Cormack dies aged 84

By Press Association
Lord Cormack served as an MP for four decades (Paul Faith/PA)
Tributes have been paid to the long-serving Conservative MP Lord Cormack, who has died aged 84.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby described the politician, full name Patrick Thomas Cormack as a “vivid character” and “unfailingly kind”.

Sir Patrick served as an MP from 1970 to 2010 and was elected 10 times, most recently for the constituency of South Staffordshire from 1997 to 2010.

He also served as shadow minister for constitutional affairs and shadow deputy leader for the House of Commons.

After standing down in 2010, he has served as a life peer in the House of Lords.

Sir Patrick became a Freeman of the City of London in 1980 and was awarded a knighthood in February 1995.

Mr Welby said: “Patrick, Lord Cormack was a vivid character whose decades of public service were driven by his Christian service.

“As an MP for 40 years from 1970, he was a faithful and dedicated member for his constituency. In 2010 he became a member of the House of Lords. His carefully timed and well-judged interventions spoke to his strong Christian faith guiding his values and prompting his interventions.

“Patrick was a traditionalist, an old-fashioned Conservative who in the Lords was willing to criticise his own party when it acted against Christian principles. But he was not tribal.

“He disagreed with many things done by bishops and archbishops, but remained a friend, an adviser and someone to whom we could all turn.

“He was unfailingly kind and courteous and his and his beloved wife Mary’s home in Lincoln was a place of generous hospitality.

“My prayers are with his wife Mary, sons Charles and Richard and their wider family. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.”

The Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Stephen Conway, said: “I have counted Patrick Cormack as a dear friend and unstinting supporter during my time as Bishop of Lincoln. He will be greatly missed for his service to the arts and heritage across Greater Lincolnshire and beyond.

“His passion, energy, imagination and deep determination were fuelled by a profound Christian faith, lived out through his commitment to the worship and life of Lincoln Cathedral, as a former churchwarden of St Margaret’s, Westminster, and in his wider contribution to parish life not least through the cadences of the Book of Common Prayer to which he was devoted.

“I have learned from him as a fine parliamentarian who was glad to proclaim his Christian faith and go against the tide for the sake of truth. This was equally the case for his service in Parliament, on its Ecclesiastical Committee and during his time on General Synod.

“Our loss is heaven’s gain. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.”