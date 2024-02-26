Farmers converge on EU’s headquarters in fresh show of force

The European Union’s headquarters has been surrounded by concrete barriers and barbed wire as farmers angry at red tape and competition from cheap imports drove their tractors into Brussels in a fresh show of force.

The action by the farmers came amid a meeting of the bloc’s agriculture ministers.

Police carrying riot gear patrolled near barricades set up at the main entry points to the European Council building, where the 27-nation bloc’s agriculture ministers were gathering.

Scores of tractors adorned with flags and banners were ranked in lines, halting city traffic.

Police face farmers and tractors at a security checkpoint in Brussels (Nicolas Landemard/AP)

Some lamented what they see as the slow death of working the land.

“Agriculture. As a child you dream of it, as an adult you die of it,” said one.

Farmers dumped a trailer load of tyres close to the European Council building, and police brought in water cannons before the piles of rubber were set on fire.

At the start of the month, a similar demonstration turned violent as farmers set fire to hay bales and threw eggs at police near a summit of EU leaders.

“We are getting ignored,” said Marieke Van De Vivere, a farmer from the Ghent region in northern Belgium.

Tractors parked behind a blockade during a protest in Brussels (Nicolas Landemard/AP)

She invited the ministers “to be reasonable to us, to come with us on a day to work on the field, or with the horses or with the animals, to see that it is not very easy… because of the rules they put on us”.

The protests are the latest in a series of rallies and demonstrations by farmers across Europe.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted with boos and whistles at the opening of the Paris Agricultural Fair by farmers who claim that he is not doing enough to support them.

Spain, the Netherlands and Bulgaria have been hit by protests in recent weeks.

The movement has gathered pace as political parties campaign for Europe-wide elections on June 6-9.

It has already had results. Earlier this month, the EU’s executive branch shelved an anti-pesticide proposal in a concession to the farmers, which make up an important voting constituency.