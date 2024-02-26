Divers search for bodies of Sydney couple allegedly shot dead by police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Divers search for bodies of Sydney couple allegedly shot dead by police officer

By Press Association
Police have been searching a rural property near Bungonia (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
Police divers in Australia have been searching inland waterways for the bodies of a same-sex couple allegedly shot dead in Sydney a week earlier by a jilted police officer lover with his service pistol.

Police allege former television reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and his flight attendant partner Luke Davies, 29, were shot dead in Mr Baird’s shared house in the Sydney suburb of Paddington on Monday last week, New South Wales Police deputy commissioner David Hudson said.

Neighbours reported hearing one or more gunshots.

Senior-constable Beau Lamarre-Condon was charged on Friday with the murders of both. He has not entered a plea or applied for release on bail.

Lamarre-Condon, 28, had been in a relationship with Mr Baird that ended late last year.

Police suspect that Lamarre-Condon took the bodies in a rented van to a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn, around 125 miles south-west of Sydney on Wednesday.

Police allege he returned to the property on Thursday after buying weights from a department store that detectives suspect were used to sink the bodies in a waterway.

Police divers searched a number of reservoirs on farms in the Bungonia region on Monday.

“It’s our number one priority to try and locate Jesse and Luke to give the families some solace,” Mr Hudson told reporters.

Lamarre-Condon was following legal advice by refusing to speak to police, Mr Hudson said.

A bullet case found in Mr Baird’s home matched the pistol Lamarre-Condon signed out of a police gun safe on Thursday February 15 and returned on Tuesday February 20.

Floral tributes in Sydney at the home of Jesse Baird
Police commissioner Karen Webb said the rules that allowed the police officer to allegedly use the gun in a violent crime while he was off-duty were being reviewed.

“It’s a failure if someone has used their service firearm in the manner that’s alleged, which is why it’s necessary to have a review,” Ms Webb said.

Police began suspecting a homicide on Wednesday when the couple’s bloodstained possessions including a phone, wallet, credit cards and a set of keys were found in a rubbish container 19 miles from the crime scene.

Police initially suspected Mr Baird had killed Mr Davies after messages from Mr Baird’s phone to his housemates told them he was moving across the country to the west coast city of Perth and asking them to put his belongings in storage.

Police now allege Lamarre-Condon sent the messages to divert suspicion after Mr Davies died.

Lamarra-Condon joined the police force in 2019. Photos posted online show the former celebrity blogger posing with dozens of A-listers including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles.