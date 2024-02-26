Wettest-ever February in some areas but UK rainfall record unlikely to be broken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wettest-ever February in some areas but UK rainfall record unlikely to be broken

By Press Association
Some areas may be having their wettest ever February although this month is unlikely to set a new rainfall record for the whole of the UK, the Met Office said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Some areas may be having their wettest ever February although this month is unlikely to set a new rainfall record for the whole of the UK, the Met Office said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Some areas may be having their wettest-ever February, although it is unlikely a new national rainfall record for the month will be set, the Met Office said.

The UK has seen nearly a third more rain than would be expected for February but, while the Met Office is yet to finalise the average rainfall figures for February, it would need to surpass 213.7mm to be wetter than 2020.

“Some locations may approach or exceed record-breaking levels but for the UK as a whole it is unlikely to see the rainfall we saw in 2020,” said Ellie Glaisyer, a Met Office meteorologist.

“In the UK we have seen 131% of the February rainfall we would usually expect.”

A local resident looks along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

She said there had been 78% more rain than expected in England, 53% more in Wales but slightly less (6%) than average in Scotland and nearly a fifth less (18% lower than average) in Northern Ireland.

Ms Glaisyer said the heaviest rainfall this month had occurred across central and southern England.

Fog and frost is expected to set in across the UK overnight as temperatures continue to languish in the low single digits.

Ms Glaisyer said: “Tonight there will be widespread frost across the UK with lows of minus 3C in some places.

“There will be mist and fog through the early hours of the morning which will gradually break up over the course of the morning.

“The main risk area is central and southern England,” she said, adding: “There could be some travel disruption but it should clear relatively quickly.”

Spells of rain are expected across Scotland, Wales, northern England and the South West on Tuesday.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued 57 flood warnings – when flooding is expected – and 157 flood alerts in England, while National Resources Wales has put out two flood alerts

Traffic goes through a flooded road near Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The agency has also issued 45 red cautions for strong streams, which advises users of all boats not to navigate.

A landslip between London Paddington and Reading blocked all lines on Monday, with cancellations and severe delays to trains running between the stations.

The Elizabeth line between Abbey Wood/London Paddington and Reading has been affected, as has the service between Shenfield/London Paddington and Heathrow Terminals.

The Heathrow Express and many Great Western Railway routes from London Paddington face disruption.

A number of incidents between East Croydon and Brighton have affected the Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink network.

The Met Office’s shipping forecast has issued 20 gale warnings for sea areas including Viking, Dover, Thames, Biscay, Wight, Trafalgar and Plymouth.

In Cornwall, all sailings of the St Mawes Ferry, linking St Mawes with Falmouth, were cancelled because of “strong winds and adverse sea conditions”.