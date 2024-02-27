‘Corrosive liquid’ thrown on two boys at Tube station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Corrosive liquid’ thrown on two boys at Tube station

By Press Association
British Transport Police are appealing for information (PA)
British Transport Police are appealing for information (PA)

A suspected corrosive substance was thrown over two boys in a London Tube station, British Transport Police said.

At just after 8pm on Saturday the boys reported having a liquid thrown on them at Elm Park Tube station in Havering, east London.

A search for those responsible is under way and on Tuesday police released CCTV of three people, including a woman, who they want to speak to.

The woman has long brown hair and is seen walking along a Tube platform wearing a white top and carrying a puffer jacket.

Two people officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident
Two people officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident (British Transport Police/PA)

Walking beside her is a person wearing a black face covering, baseball cap and a black puffer jacket.

Another CCTV image captures the pair approaching the barriers with a man in a black jacket.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Marvin Bruno said: “Violence in any form will not be tolerated on the rail network and we would like to reassure the travelling public that our officers are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“We are really keen to speak to the people in the images, or anyone else who witnessed the incident, as we believe they have information which could help our investigation.

“If you know them or have any information that might help, please get in touch.”

The boys attended hospital and their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or changing.

Anyone who recognises the three people on CCTV, or who has any information, is urged to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 803 of 24/02/24.