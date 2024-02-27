McBride shares leap on bullish earnings outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McBride shares leap on bullish earnings outlook

By Press Association
Household cleaning products firm McBride has seen profits rise (Thinkstock/PA)
Household cleaning products firm McBride has said annual earnings are set to beat its forecasts after returning to a half-year profit as cost-conscious shoppers switch to retailer own-brands.

The group, which is behind many supermarkets’ own-brand cleaning products, saw shares soar by as much as 21% at one stage after upbeat results revealing it swung to a pre-tax profit of £17.4 million for the six months to December 31 against losses of £20 million a year earlier.

It saw revenues jump 9.8% to £468 million over the year as it said consumers continued to shift towards cheaper, private label products in the face of cost-of-living pressures.

McBride has been hiking prices to offset its own surging cost inflation, which helped bolster profit margins over the first half.

The Manchester-based firm, which also makes its own label products such as Oven Pride, said it expects full-year profits to be between 10% and 15% ahead of its previous internal forecasts.

Shares leaped 21% higher on opening in Tuesday morning trading.

McBride said: “The early part of the second half of the financial year has seen demand levels continue in line with trends seen in the first six months, and the group expects to see the favourable trends for private label markets continue throughout 2024.”

The group added that recent contract wins would boost sales further.

It said raw material costs remained “relatively stable” in the first half but cautioned over ongoing cost pressures.

“The rampant inflation seen in recent years is not expected to return at this stage, therefore the group expects input costs to remain stable for the coming period,” according to McBride.

But it said cost pressures remain from “employment, general supplies, energy and financing costs”, while “geopolitical tensions could present further inflationary and supply chain risks”.