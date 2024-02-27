Thousands of farmers protest in Warsaw over EU’s environmental policies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Thousands of farmers protest in Warsaw over EU’s environmental policies

By Press Association
Thousands of Polish farmers, with national flags and angry slogans written on boards, protested against EU green policies (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Thousands of Polish farmers, with national flags and angry slogans written on boards, protested against EU green policies (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Thousands of farmers marched in Poland’s capital on Tuesday to protest over European Union agricultural policies and imports of cheap food from neighbouring Ukraine, part of weeks of similar protests across Europe.

Demonstrators want the Polish government to withdraw from the EU’s Green Deal, a plan meant to fight climate change and help the environment with measures they say are too costly.

Poland Farmers Protest
Polish farmers protest in Warsaw over EU agricultural policies and imports of cheap food from neighbouring Ukraine (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

The farmers also want Poland’s border with Ukraine sealed to the imports of grain and other food products that they say are bringing down the prices they can get on the domestic market.

The protesters, who mostly left their tractors at home, planned to end up in front of the offices of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who was in Prague on Tuesday for a meeting with his Czech counterpart.

Mr Tusk, who has described farmers’ anger as justified, said the countries will be working with Brussels to find solutions to farmers’ demands.

Poland Farmers Protest
Polish farmers want the government to withdraw from the EU’s Green Deal (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

He also said Poland and Czechia are intent on helping Ukraine, while acknowledging the “negative effects” that Ukrainian produce is having on local farmers.

From Italy to Spain to Belgium and elsewhere, farmers’ protests have made their plight a key political theme ahead of June 6-9 parliamentary elections in the 27-nation EU.

The EU Commission has already made some concessions to farmers, including postponing a cut in pesticide use until after the elections.