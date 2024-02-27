Sony to close London studio as part of 900 PlayStation job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sony to close London studio as part of 900 PlayStation job cuts

By Press Association
Around 900 jobs are going at Sony’s PlayStation division, affecting positions in the UK (Sony/PA)
Sony is cutting around 900 jobs at its PlayStation division, including closing its London studio in its entirety.

The gaming giant’s chief executive, Jim Ryan, said it had made the “extremely hard decision” because the “industry has changed immensely” and the company needed to “future ready ourselves to set the business up for what lies ahead”.

The cuts represent around 8% of PlayStation’s total global workforce and follow many other technology and gaming firms who have made cuts to jobs in recent months in response to ongoing global economic uncertainty.

In an email sent to PlayStation staff, Mr Ryan confirmed the proposed cuts would see the firm’s London Studio close “in its entirety”, with staff reductions also occurring at its Liverpool-based Firesprite Studio, and that there will be “reductions in various functions across Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) in the UK”.

“The PlayStation community means everything to us, so I felt it was important to update you on a difficult day at our company,” Mr Ryan said in a blog post on the cuts.

“We have made the extremely hard decision to announce our plan to commence a reduction of our overall headcount globally by about 8% or about 900 people, subject to local law and consultation processes. Employees across the globe, including our studios, are impacted.

“These are incredibly talented people who have been part of our success, and we are very grateful for their contributions.

“However, the industry has changed immensely, and we need to future ready ourselves to set the business up for what lies ahead.

“We need to deliver on expectations from developers and gamers and continue to propel future technology in gaming, so we took a step back to ensure we are set up to continue bringing the best gaming experiences to the community.”

Earlier this month, Sony revised down its sales forecast for the PlayStation 5 console by four million.

The gaming and wider tech sector have seen widespread job cuts over the last year, with thousands of staff reductions at the likes of Meta, Amazon, TikTok, Snapchat and others.

Last month, Microsoft also announced it was cutting 1,900 Xbox and Activision Blizzard employees.