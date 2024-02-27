Camilla leads royal family at memorial service for King Constantine of Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla leads royal family at memorial service for King Constantine of Greece

By Press Association
Queen Camilla leaves St George’s Chapel after the thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine (Chris Jackson/PA)
Queen Camilla leaves St George’s Chapel after the thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince of Wales has missed a memorial service for his godfather the late King Constantine of Greece because of a personal matter.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

Queen Camilla led the royal family at the St George’s Chapel service, attended by a large number of Constantine’s family and foreign royalty, as the King is continuing to receive treatment for cancer.

Among those in the congregation were the disgraced Duke of York who with ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York led the main contingent of British royals as they walked downhill from Windsor Castle to the church.

King Constantine of the Hellenes thanksgiving service
The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, Zara Tindall, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Mike Tindall and the Princess Royal attend the thanksgiving service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Andrew smiled as he strode ahead of Sarah followed by their daughter Princess Beatrice with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Zara and Mike Tindall and the King’s cousin Lady Sarah Chatto.

Constantine II’s widow Queen Anne-Marie was joined by their children, Crown Prince Pavlos, Princess Alexia, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora, Prince Philippos, and a number of their grandchildren.

King Constantine of the Hellenes thanksgiving service
Juan Carlos I, Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor (Chris Jackson/PA)

Former prime minister Sir John Major was also invited by the Greek royal household to the service as was ex-Formula One racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

William called the Greek royal family to let them know he was unable to attend, and Crown Prince Pavlos stood in for the British heir to the throne who was due to give a Bible reading.

The King stayed overnight at Windsor Castle but did not meet any of the guests ahead of the service and had left before a reception was held afterwards at the royal residence.

King Constantine of the Hellenes thanksgiving service
Sir Jackie Stewart leaves the thanksgiving service (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Charles was close to his second cousin Constantine, who was a first cousin once removed and sailing partner of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Constantine died at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.

Charles was later spotted arriving in the capital where he is expected to receive further cancer treatment as an outpatient.

He was photographed arriving at Clarence House and since his diagnosis has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers and his weekly meetings with the Prime Minister.

Kate left hospital on January 29 and returned to her Adelaide Cottage home close to Windsor Castle but is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.