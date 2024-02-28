What the papers say – February 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – February 28

By Press Association
The latest in Westminster, global politics, and the royal family feature among a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The Daily Express runs with a piece on a defiant Lee Anderson, who has insisted he is not racist.

The Guardian says the Tories put the party’s reputation above a sexual assault claim, after the alleged victim said the party failed to investigate an MP amid accusations of a serious attack.

The Daily Mail splashes with a front on James Cleverly being met with “fury” after it emerged he has no plans to increase defence spending ahead of next week’s budget.

The Metro reports on Home Secretary James Cleverly hiking the price of cigarettes in next week’s budget.

The Times also splashes with a piece on Mr Cleverly, who has told pro-Palestine protesters they have “made their point” and called for them to stop demonstrating on the attacks on Gaza.

The Independent runs with a piece on the Post Office scandal, with a former sub-Postmaster urging the government to set it right with those who have been wronged.

The reports that Labour is still yet to capture a large chunk of its target voters, with a general election coming later in the year.

Daily Telegraph writes about a rift in Nato, with the UK blocking French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to send Nato forces into Ukraine because the move would be a “major escalation” in the war.

The Daily Mirror leads with a piece on the royal family, as the Duke of York led the family on their way to a memorial service, which the paper claims has sparked “fury”.

The Sun runs with a story on the BBC apologising to the family of a teenager who claimed they were paid thousands to send explicit images to presenter Huw Edwards.

Financial Times reports on Thames Water’s latest push to avoid being taken over by the Government’s “special administration regime”.

The Daily Star splashes with a piece on Taylor Swift, with the paper claiming she has been accused of being a satanist.