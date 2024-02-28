Joe Biden set for his annual physical examination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Joe Biden set for his annual physical examination

By Press Association
President Joe Biden is set for his annual physical examination (AP)
President Joe Biden is set for his annual physical examination (AP)

US President Joe Biden is visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland for his annual physical examination – with the results sure to be closely watched as the 81-year-old seeks re-election.

Mr Biden is already the oldest president in American history and would be 86 by the end of a second term, should he win one.

After his last physical check-up, performed in February 2023, doctors declared Mr Biden “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to handle his White House duties.

But voters are approaching this year’s election with misgivings about Mr Biden’s age, having scrutinised his gaffes, his coughing, his slow walk and even a tumble off his bicycle.

Joe Biden
The 81-year-old President is seeking re-election in the autumn (AP)

The White House said it will release a written summary of the “routine” check-up later in the day.

Former president Donald Trump, 77, is the favourite to lock up the Republican nomination later this month, which would bring him closer to a November rematch against Mr Biden. Mr Trump was 70 when he took office in 2017, which made him the oldest American president to be inaugurated, until Mr Biden broke his record by being inaugurated at 78 in 2021.

A recent special counsel’s report investigating Mr Biden’s possession of classified documents repeatedly derided the President’s memory, calling it “hazy,” “fuzzy,” “faulty,” “poor”, and having “significant limitations”.

It also noted that Mr Biden could not recall defining milestones in his own life such as when his son Beau died or when he served as vice president.

But addressing reporters on the evening of the report’s release, Mr Biden said “my memory is fine” and grew visibly angry as he denied forgetting when his son died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

Mr Biden’s last physical showed that the president had a lesion removed from his chest over the previous year, but the results then otherwise largely matched the findings after Mr Biden’s previous examination in November 2021.

Donald Trump
Mr Biden will most likely face Donald Trump again in the race for the White House (AP)

That report said his occasional coughing was due to acid reflux, while his stiffened gait was the result of spinal arthritis, a previously broken foot and neuropathy in his feet.

The White House also announced last summer that Mr Biden had begun using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine at night to help with sleep apnea.

Mr Biden had a colonoscopy in 2021, in which a 3mm “benign-appearing polyp” was identified and removed.

In 1988, Mr Biden had surgery to repair two brain aneurysms, which are weak bulges in arteries, one of which was leaking. Mr Biden has never had a recurrence, his doctor said, citing a test in 2014 that examined his arteries.

Many Americans, including Democrats, have expressed reservations about Mr Biden seeking a second term during this autumn’s election.

Only 37% of Democrats say Mr Biden should pursue re-election, down from 52% before the 2022 mid-term elections, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research.

Polls have shown similar reluctance about Mr Trump too, however, and that has not stopped either from closing in on their party’s nominations.

While he was president, Mr Trump’s annual physical in 2019 showed he had gained weight and was up to 243lbs or 17.4 stone.

With his 6ft 3in frame, that meant his body mass index was 30.4. An index rating of 30 is the level at which doctors consider someone obese under this commonly used formula.

Mr Biden won Michigan’s Democratic primary handily on Tuesday, but an “uncommitted” campaign organised by activists disillusioned with the president’s handling of the war in Gaza far surpassed the 10,000-vote margin by which Mr Trump won Michigan in 2016.

That was a goal set by organisers and it was seen as a potential source of embarrassment for Mr Biden’s re-election campaign.