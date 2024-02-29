What the papers say – February 29

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – February 29

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Politics takes centre stage on the front pages of several newspapers on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt planning to cut non dom tax status in the Budget.

The also concentrates on the Budget, saying there will be no changes to the child benefits scheme, according to Mr Hunt, as he has “bigger priorities”.

The Daily Mirror focuses on Labour’s claims that the party will inherit the “worst economic challenge” the UK has faced since the Second World War if they oust the Conservatives at the next election.

The Daily Mail and The Times concentrate on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak telling police last night to get tougher on pro-Palestine protesters.

The Metro reports on the “bombshell ruling” for the Duke of Sussex as he lost a court case over his security detail, which was reduced after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The Guardian says more than 30 ultra-processed foods are prevalent in the UK diet, putting people at serious risk.

The Financial Times cites classified documents telling of Russia’s trigger-happy approach to taking up nuclear arms against other nations.

The Sun runs with a piece on Geri Halliwell’s husband, Red Bull Racing F1 boss Christian Horner, who has been cleared of wrongdoing over inappropriate behaviour.

And the Daily Star splashes with a message from Kellogg’s chief executive Gary Pilnick for families feeling the pinch to save money by eating cereal for dinner.