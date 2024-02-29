Macron vows to swim in cleaned-up Seine during tour of Olympic village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macron vows to swim in cleaned-up Seine during tour of Olympic village

By Press Association
France’s President Emmanuel Macron, surrounded by officials, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic village in Saint-Denis (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to swim in the River Seine which is being cleaned up for the Paris Olympics as he toured a new complex that will house athletes.

Mr Macron cited pollution reduction in the Seine as one of the Games’ positive long-term impacts.

He noted “extraordinary” public-funded investments being poured into making the river — largely off limits to bathers since 1923 — swimmable again.

Asked by a journalist whether he would bathe in it, Mr Macron replied, “Me, yes, I’ll go.”

OLY Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration
France’s President Emmanuel Macron is shown the Olympic village (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

However, he refrained from saying when.

“I’m not going to give you the date – there’s a risk you’ll be there,” he said.

Regardless of whether he does indeed don trunks, Mr Macron’s visit to the high-security Olympic village served to highlight how the Paris Games are helping to transform some disadvantaged neighbourhoods in the French capital’s poorer suburbs.

The eco-friendly village led to nearly 2,000 jobs being created, with 1,136 going to local residents.

It cost about 2 billion euros, most of it investment by property developers but also including 646 million euros (£) from public funds.

The Olympic construction company, Solideo, transferred the village to Paris Games organisers on Thursday, symbolically handing over a large key, with Mr Macron watching.

“It’s a very big day,” he said. “It’s a demonstration that France is a nation of builders.”

In a city repeatedly hit by deadly extremist attacks, security is the biggest challenge for organisers as they ready Paris for the July 26 to August 11 event and the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

“Obviously, it’s been an obsession since the beginning.” Mr Macron said. “We have a colossal amount of work being done in advance.”