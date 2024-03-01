Ariana Grande pays homage to Oscar-winning film in new music teaser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ariana Grande pays homage to Oscar-winning film in new music teaser

By Press Association
Ariana Grande is to realease her new album Eternal Sunshine (PA)
Ariana Grande is to realease her new album Eternal Sunshine (PA)

American musician Ariana Grande has shared a teaser trailer for her new single We Can’t Be Friends, which appears to pay homage to the film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

The clip shows Grande sitting in a waiting room as she signs a document giving the company “Brighter Days Inc” permission to erase a designated person from her memory.

In the 2004 film, Joel Barish, who has recently broken up with his girlfriend Clementine Kruczynski, signs up to get his memories from their relationship wiped after learning his ex has done the same.

The movie, which stars Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey, achieved critical success following its release and won best screenplay at the Baftas and Oscars in 2005.

In Grande’s music teaser she reads the documents before signing her name as “Peaches”.

This is not the first time the 30-year-old has payed homage to a cult movie.

In 2018 the singer recreated scenes from the hit 2004 film Mean Girls in her music video for Thank U, Next, which included a cameo from American actor Jonathan Bennett, who appeared as Aaron Samuels in the movie.

The video also made reference to Bring It On, 13 Going On 30 and Legally Blonde – with an appearance from film star Jennifer Coolidge.

SHOWBIZ Oscars_Winslett 1
Joel and Clementine in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Momentum Pictures/PA)

We Can’t Be Friends features on the 13-song tracklist for Grande’s forthcoming album, Eternal Sunshine, which will be released on March 8.

On January 12 Grande released her first single from the album – Yes, And? – her first solo music in three years.

Grande’s last record was 2020 chart-topping album Positions, which was followed by a deluxe version in 2021.

Seven of the US singer’s tracks have gone to number one in the UK singles chart including 2014 hit Problem featuring Iggy Azalea and 2019 song 7 Rings.

Her debut album Yours Truly was released in 2013 and peaked in the UK charts at number seven.

The pop superstar, who stars as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of musical Wicked, recently revealed Eternal Sunshine’s full tracklist, which includes a song featuring her nonna – which means grandmother in Italian.