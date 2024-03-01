Ariana Grande pays homage to Oscar-winning film in new music teaser

American musician Ariana Grande has shared a teaser trailer for her new single We Can’t Be Friends, which appears to pay homage to the film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

The clip shows Grande sitting in a waiting room as she signs a document giving the company “Brighter Days Inc” permission to erase a designated person from her memory.

In the 2004 film, Joel Barish, who has recently broken up with his girlfriend Clementine Kruczynski, signs up to get his memories from their relationship wiped after learning his ex has done the same.

The movie, which stars Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey, achieved critical success following its release and won best screenplay at the Baftas and Oscars in 2005.

In Grande’s music teaser she reads the documents before signing her name as “Peaches”.

This is not the first time the 30-year-old has payed homage to a cult movie.

In 2018 the singer recreated scenes from the hit 2004 film Mean Girls in her music video for Thank U, Next, which included a cameo from American actor Jonathan Bennett, who appeared as Aaron Samuels in the movie.

The video also made reference to Bring It On, 13 Going On 30 and Legally Blonde – with an appearance from film star Jennifer Coolidge.

Joel and Clementine in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Momentum Pictures/PA)

We Can’t Be Friends features on the 13-song tracklist for Grande’s forthcoming album, Eternal Sunshine, which will be released on March 8.

On January 12 Grande released her first single from the album – Yes, And? – her first solo music in three years.

Grande’s last record was 2020 chart-topping album Positions, which was followed by a deluxe version in 2021.

Seven of the US singer’s tracks have gone to number one in the UK singles chart including 2014 hit Problem featuring Iggy Azalea and 2019 song 7 Rings.

Her debut album Yours Truly was released in 2013 and peaked in the UK charts at number seven.

The pop superstar, who stars as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of musical Wicked, recently revealed Eternal Sunshine’s full tracklist, which includes a song featuring her nonna – which means grandmother in Italian.