Rory McIlroy three strokes off the pace in Florida

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy in Florida (Marta Lavandier, AP)
Rory McIlroy in Florida (Marta Lavandier, AP)

Rory McIlroy carded a four-under-par 67 for the second successive day to finish three strokes off the pace following round two of the Cognizant Classic in Florida.

Northern Irishman McIlroy is among eight players tied for sixth place, alongside Ireland’s Shane Lowry and England’s David Skinns, after hitting six birdies and two bogeys on Friday.

McIlroy said that while he “didn’t get off to the greatest of starts”, he bounced back to finish strongly.

“I think it is just one of those courses where you have just got to stay super patient, knowing that the scoring is good, but people aren’t going to get away from you here,” he said.

“I think I did a good job of staying patient until the end and that patience was rewarded.”

Lowry has also posted consecutive scores of 67, while world number 278 Skinns, who is without a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, posted a two-under-par 69 following his opening-day 65.

Bud Cauley leads the way on 11 under par, with fellow American Austin Eckroat and South Africa’s Garrick Higgo each one shot behind.

The last time Cauley was in the top five after any round was at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry is in last position – 11 over par – after he six-putted the 461-yard par-four sixth hole from 57 feet, despite knocking his first effort to eight feet.

The 31-year-old finished with a quadruple bogey and the most putts on one hole on the PGA Tour in four years.