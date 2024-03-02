Haiti police say Port-au-Prince city centre ‘at war’ in latest gang attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Haiti police say Port-au-Prince city centre ‘at war’ in latest gang attacks

By Press Association
A demonstrator holds up an Haitian flag during protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (AP)
Haitian police were overwhelmed by a series of co-ordinated violent attacks by gang members across the capital in which four officers were killed, a spokesman for the national force has said.

The attacks on Thursday in Port-au-Prince were led by gunmen who opened fire on targets including Haiti’s international airport and seized control of two police stations, prompting people to flee communities in fear as schools and businesses closed.

Spokesman Garry Desrosiers said in an interview with Radio Caraibes: “The situation yesterday was horrible. The city centre was at war.”

Jimmy Cherizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue who now runs a gang federation known as G9 and Family and Allies, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Police marksman
A police officer takes aim during clashes with gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (AP)

He said the objective was to capture Haiti’s police chief and government ministers and prevent the return of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was in Kenya to push for the UN-backed deployment of police from the East African nation to fight gangs in Haiti.

Neither the police chief nor government ministers were injured or captured during Thursday’s attacks.

As of late Friday morning, most of Port-au-Prince remained peaceful as people resumed their routines.

The main international airport reopened, but by Friday afternoon, the US embassy reported heavy gunfire near the airport and said it was temporarily halting all official travel to the facility.

Meanwhile, the capital’s centre was largely deserted as most schools and businesses remained closed.

Mr Desrosiers said the young officers stood up and fought “to guarantee the security of the population”, adding that authorities could not reach the station in time to repel the attack.

He said police faced a lack of logistics and equipment to properly fight the gangs on Thursday, as well as roadblocks that remained in place on Friday in dozens of communities preventing officers from responding to attacks.

“Despite everything we had to deal with, the will was there,” Mr Desrosiers said.

Haiti’s National Police has roughly 9,000 officers on duty at a time for a country of more than 11 million people, according to the UN. The officers are routinely overwhelmed and outgunned by powerful gangs estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince.

“The police are in need of more equipment to be able to face the situation,” Mr Desrosiers said.

Mr Henry, the prime minister, has not publicly commented on the situation and simply shrugged when asked if he felt it was safe to return to Haiti from Kenya.

He signed reciprocal agreements on Friday with Kenyan President William Ruto to try and salvage the plan to deploy Kenyan police to Haiti.

Kenya’s high court in January ruled that the deployment was unconstitutional, in part because the original deal lacked reciprocal agreements between the two countries.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the latest upsurge in violence and deteriorating situation in Haiti underline why the United Nations wants member nations to work quickly to support and deploy the multi-national security force.

“We have been talking for months now about how civilians in Haiti and in Port-au-Prince are basically trapped by gang violence,” he told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

“Schools are closed, hospitals are not functioning, people are suffering on a daily basis.”

Mr Dujarric said the mission urgently needs more support, both financially and for its security component.