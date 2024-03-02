St Petersburg apartment building hit by Ukrainian drone attack – reports

An apartment building in St Petersburg has suffered damage after an “emergency”, Russian authorities said.

Russian state news agency Tass said that the damage was caused by an “explosion”, while local news and social media said that a drone had hit the building.

There were no casualties, St Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov wrote on Telegram.

There were no reported casualties (AP)

The Mash news site said the apartment building was hit by a Ukrainian drone.

It published videos appearing to show the moment the apartment building was struck, showing a strong flash of light engulfing one side of the building and fragments of debris flying into the air.

Another video showed car alarms going off. The videos could not be immediately verified.

Russia’s defence ministry has not commented on the incident.