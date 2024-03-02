Women shot after suspect drops shotgun during Clapham police pursuit, force say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Women shot after suspect drops shotgun during Clapham police pursuit, force say

By Press Association
A police cordon at the scene of a shooting in Clapham, London where three people have been hurt after shots were fired by a moped rider who was being pursued by police (Aaron Chown/PA)
Two women were injured by shotgun pellets after a suspect dropped a firearm during a police pursuit in Clapham, the Metropolitan Police said.

At 4.55pm on Friday, officers were chasing two people riding a moped who had failed to stop in Clapham, south London.

The moped collided with a 27-year-old pedestrian and police said the vehicle crashed “a short while later”.

Clapham incident
Police have said they will be relentless in their investigation to find the suspects responsible (Aaron Chown/PA)

One of the suspects was carrying a shotgun and as the pair fled on foot, they dropped the firearm, they said.

On hitting the ground, it discharged and two women in the street, aged 27 and 36, were injured by shotgun pellets, police said.

They added that the women were “not deliberately targeted”.

All three victims have been released from hospital and the suspects remain at large.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Alger, specialist crime, said: “Our investigation to identify the two people responsible is at an early stage, but we will be relentless in following up every line of enquiry to arrest them.

“The suspects fled the scene on foot. Crime scenes remain in place in St Alphonsus Road as forensic searches are ongoing at premises where the suspects made off through gardens.

“The shotgun was recovered from the scene and this will also be subject to forensic analysis.

“I want to hear from anyone with information about the incident and any witnesses yet to speak with police. CCTV footage will form part of our investigation, and of course, I also want to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.

“Local Officers will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community”.