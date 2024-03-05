What the papers say – March 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – March 5

By Press Association
What the papers say – March 5
What the papers say – March 5

A drop in the polls for the Tories and Wednesday’s Budget feature among a variety of stories on the front of the nation’s papers.

The Daily Mirror leads with a “humiliation” for the Prime Minister as the Tories fell to their lowest ever polls rating.

Doctors have issued a warning as the NHS could face the biggest budget cut in 50 years, The Guardian reports.

The i splashes with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak as they “wrestle” over crunch points of Wednesday’s Budget.

The Times says plans for a new definition of extremism have raised concerns in the cabinet.

The Daily Express relays words from former home secretary Priti Patel who said France must do more to stop small boats crossing the English Channel.

The Independent reports that the House of Lords voted for a second time to amend the Government’s Rwanda bill.

The Daily Mail says the Church of England will ask families and investors to help it build a sum of money to address the “enduring harms of enslavement”.

The Daily Telegraph says the German military leaks that put British troops at risk could be the “tip of the iceberg”.

The Metro reports on the deaths of 55 children which have been linked to inadequate conditions in temporary accommodation.

Apple has been hit with a 1.8 billion euro fine after breaching EU laws, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says there were gigantic footprints found in woods in Torquay, with a science teacher suggesting it could be bigfoot.