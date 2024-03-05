‘Violence against women and girls should be treated the same as terrorism’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Violence against women and girls should be treated the same as terrorism’

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said men who are a threat to women and children cause so much harm the issue must be treated in the same way as terrorism or organised crime (James Manning/PA)
Combatting violence against women and girls will need the same level of funding as the fights against terrorism or organised crime, the UK’s most senior police officer has said.

Sir Mark Rowley told the London Policing Board there are hundreds of thousands of men in Britain who are a threat to women and girls and the scale of the problem means it has to be treated as a threat to national security.

“The aim nationally should be to treat it as a national security threat like we treat organised crime, like we treat terrorism,” he said.

“When you look at the amount of harm that predatory men create in communities and to individuals, that’s what it deserves.”

He said that while 34,000 men had allegations made against them in one year in London, figures from the annual Crime Survey for England and Wales suggest nationally 800,000 women have been sexually assaulted.

Wayne Couzens
Separate estimates from the National Crime Agency suggest that 750,000 men pose a sexual threat to children.

Sir Mark said: “You start to add these numbers together. There are a lot of men who are a threat to women and children.

“And we’re trying to build the capabilities to both react better to the crimes that are reported, and to proactively in public spaces or with dangerous offenders protect women and children.

“And we’re making progress by being clever, better organised, but we’re going to need the support of future governments to really build the scale of resource to deal with this problem across the country that is the same kind of resource that you have proportionately to deal with, say, terrorism and organised crime.”

Sir Mark faced questioning by the board in the wake of the first part of the Angiolini Inquiry published last week, which found that killer officer Wayne Couzens was a serial sexual predator who should never have been employed by the police service.

Couzens was able to work for three different forces despite a 20-year history of sexual depravity and spiralling debts, which should have stopped him being a police officer.

Instead he abused his powers to kidnap and then rape and murder marketing executive Sarah Everard as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, in March 2021.

Lady Elish Angiolini
London Mayor Sadiq Khan began the meeting by expressing his “deepest sympathies” to her loved ones, and labelling Lady Elish Angiolini’s report “one of the most shattering accounts of failure in British policing history”.

“Knowing that a police officer harboured the capacity for such sadistic violence still haunts our city,” he said.

“It’s a perpetual reminder of why we’re here and the importance of this board.

“Our task is one of the most urgent facing London today: to ensure we drive through the wide-ranging cultural and performance reforms needed within the Met, to ensure that we support and challenge the Commissioner in his mission – so that we can renew trust and confidence in policing in our capital.

“Whilst the Met is now on the path to fundamental reform, we’re clearly not there yet.

“I see police reform as a critical part of my mayoralty, and we must not be satisfied until Londoners have the police service they deserve.”

David Carrick investigation
Amid a series of scandals, including Miss Everard’s murder and the unmasking of another officer, David Carrick, as a serial rapist, the Met has faced heavy criticism for the way it deals with certain offences.

According to the Times, officers failed to record details about sex crime suspects that could help identify serial offenders.

An internal report from 2022 found that for 356 serious sexual offences reported in 2021, detailed information that could help identify trends or linked attacks was not recorded.

It also said that in thousands of cases the relationship between the victim and the offender was not properly recorded.

Last month the Met also came under fire for its handling of child sexual exploitation, with a watchdog grading more than half of the 244 investigations it examined as inadequate.