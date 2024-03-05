Tourists will not have free access to Olympics opening ceremony along Seine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourists will not have free access to Olympics opening ceremony along Seine

By Press Association
Paris will stage the Olympics this summer (Michel Euler/AP)
Paris will stage the Olympics this summer (Michel Euler/AP)

Tourists will not be allowed to watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics for free as initially promised, the French government has announced, as it grapples with security concerns about the unprecedented open-air event along the River Seine.

Organisers had planned a grandiose opening ceremony on July 26 for as many as 600,000 people, most watching free of charge.

But security and logistical concerns – and an outcry from booksellers along the city’s picturesque quays – have led the government to progressively scale back ambitions.

Last month, the overall number of spectators was reduced to around 300,000. On Tuesday, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that 104,000 of them will be paying ticket holders with spots along the lower riverbanks, with another 222,000 watching for free from the upper banks.

But he said that the free tickets would no longer be available to the public, and will be invitation-only instead.

“To manage crowd movement, we can’t tell everyone to come,” Mr Darmanin said. “For security reasons that everyone understands, notably the terrorist threat of recent weeks, we are obliged to make it free but contained.”

Two Interior Ministry officials said the decision means that tourists will not be able to sign up for free access as earlier envisaged.

Instead, access to the ceremony will be allocated via quotas to select residents of towns hosting Olympic events, local sports federations and others chosen by organisers or their partners.

Local town councils can invite “their employees, kids from local football clubs and their parents”, for example, Mr Darmanin said. Those invited will then need to undergo security checks and will receive QR codes to pass security barriers.

With France on high alert, Mr Darmanin said that intelligence services have not identified a specific plot targeting the Olympics.

But he said that there are multiple potential threats, including from Islamic extremist groups, violent environmental activists and ultra-right groups, as well as cyberattacks from Russia or other adversaries.

Gerald Darmanin attends an Olympics security hearing
Gerald Darmanin attends an Olympics security hearing (Thomas Padilla/AP)

France was hit by a wave of deadly attacks linked to the so-called Islamic State group in 2015-16 that hit the Bataclan concert hall and other public venues, and the country has seen occasional extremist violence in the years since.

Intelligence services are conducting checks on about one million people due to take part in, work for or have access to Paris 2024. Of 89,000 checks already carried out, 280 people have been rejected because of police records or other security problems, Mr Darmanin said.

It is the first time an Olympics opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium setting, in line with the Paris organisers’ motto of “Games Wide Open”.

About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 3.7-mile route.

About 160 heads of state are expected to attend, and the government will close all airports and airspace within a 90-mile radius around Paris before, during and after the ceremony.

Around 2,500 foreign police will be among the 45,000 security force members deployed around Paris for the event, Mr Darmanin said. Discussion is under way on whether the foreign forces can board the boats with their countries’ athletes, and what arms they will be authorised to carry.

Hiring and training enough security personnel for the Olympics, held from July 26 to August 11 and the subsequent Paralympics has proved challenging. About 10% of the private security personnel the government requested have yet to be hired, the officials said.