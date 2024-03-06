Mother of Shay Kang remanded in custody charged with murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother of Shay Kang remanded in custody charged with murder

By Press Association
Floral tributes to 10-year-old Shay Kang placed near her home (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her 10-year-old daughter, who was found dead after police were called to their home.

Jaskirat Kaur was remanded in custody on Wednesday at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court, accused of killing Shay Kang.

The 33-year-old, also known as Jasmine Kang, was arrested after police discovered Shay’s body at an address in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on Monday.

Kaur, dressed in a grey T-shirt and jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth, and was ordered to appear for a further hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

She was not required to indicate any plea to the murder charge, which alleges she unlawfully killed Shay on Monday.

A cordon remains in place at the end-of-terrace house while police inquiries continue and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Shay’s family and friends.

“Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community.

“We ask that they are left to grieve in private as our inquiries continue.”

Shay was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child through West Midlands Police on Tuesday.

The school said in a statement: “Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”