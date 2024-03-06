Former PM Gordon Brown launches scheme in Wales to support families in poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former PM Gordon Brown launches scheme in Wales to support families in poverty

By Press Association
Mr Brown said there were ‘millions of people in poverty who needed help’ (Alistair Heap/PA)
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has launched a new charity project in Wales to help support families in poverty.

Cwtch Mawr – Welsh for “big hug” – the country’s first “multibank”, would help relieve “the poverty and destitution in our midst”, Mr Brown said at the opening of the service on Wednesday.

A multibank works like a food bank but also provides non-perishable goods such as cleaning products, toys and clothing.

Mark Drakeford, left, Gordon Brown, centre, at Wales’s first multibank
The scheme, run from a warehouse in Swansea, is expected to provide essentials to more than 40,000 families this year.

Cwtch Mawr will be run by Swansea-based charity Faith in Families, with support from Mr Brown, the Welsh government and Amazon, who co-founded the multi-bank initiative.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Brown said: “I’m seeing poverty I never thought I would see again in my lifetime, having grown up in an industrial mining community, where there was a lot of poverty. And now we’re seeing a repeat of that.

“There are 2,600 food banks across the country, but we know we need to take a holistic view of the needs of a child and the needs of families.

Gordon Brown
“That’s why we’ve got not just a food bank, but a clothes bank, it’s a furnishings bank, a toiletries bank, a baby bank, these are all basic essentials that families need.”

Mr Brown said it would be better if multibanks did not have to exist but that there were millions of people in poverty who needed help.

This is the third multibank in the UK, with the first established by Mr Brown in Fife, Scotland, in 2022, followed by a second in Wigan last year.

By the end of 2024, the project aims to support more than half-a-million families from a total of six multibank sites across the UK.

The outgoing Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, who attended the opening, praised the organisations who had worked together to make Cwtch Mawr a reality.

But he said: “In one way, I’d like to see no (food banks) across Wales, because it’s here because there’s poverty and need.

“I’d much rather that we were able to eliminate that. While we live with it, then there’s a chance to do more.”

He added: “I wish that we didn’t need projects of this sort, to provide the basic things that people need to live an ordinary life. That’s what you see here. These are not luxuries.

Gordon Brown
“These are things most families are able to take for granted and yet there are too many families in Wales today at the end of a decade and more of austerity, who simply can’t put shoes on their children’s feet, or don’t have nappies that they can use for their babies.”

He said the multibank scheme may not work everywhere due to the number of groups that needed to get involved from across the public and private sectors, but he said there were discussions for further sites, potentially in north Wales.

John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, said they wanted to encourage other businesses to get involved with the project.

He said the existing facilities were already helping families in poverty while “contributing to a more circular economy”.