Fire at London police station brought under control

Firefighters have brought a fire at a police station in east London under control after the roof of the building was “completely alight”.

Around 175 firefighters and 30 fire engines attended the blaze at Forest Gate police station on Romford Road, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

In a video posted on X, Superintendent Dan Card spoke outside the smoking police station and thanked the firefighters for their swift response.

“I’m glad to report that the building was evacuated properly and no one has been reported as injured,” he said. “The fire has now been contained and the cause of the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Firefighters tacking the blaze at Forest Gate police station (Ridwan Ahmed, PA)

“I’d like to reassure the residents of Newham that our policing response in the area has not been affected and we are able to continue to do our job of keeping the people of Newham and London safe.

The alarm was raised just after 4.15pm on Wednesday with firefighters from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations attending.

Four long turntable ladders were used to tackle the fire from height.

The LFB also confirmed the fire was under control and said crews would remain on scene into the night.

Crews are continuing to tackle the fire at #ForestGate Police Station. Four aerial appliances are being used by crews to attack the flames from above. Traffic in the surrounding area will remain heavily impacted into the night. https://t.co/qzYYEIzP2s pic.twitter.com/qRLhKwjQYl — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 6, 2024

Earlier, the Metropolitan Police said on X, formerly Twitter, the fire was in the building’s third floor and the force was not aware of any injuries.

People living nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors closed because of the amount of smoke.

Road closures were in place and people were told to avoid the area, the LFB said.