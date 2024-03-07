China’s exports and imports beat estimates, signalling improving demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

China’s exports and imports beat estimates, signalling improving demand

By Press Association
Exports in January to February grew 7.1% from a year earlier, according to customs data (Chinatopix via AP)
Exports in January to February grew 7.1% from a year earlier, according to customs data (Chinatopix via AP)

China’s exports and imports for the first two months of the year have beaten estimates, an indication that demand may be improving as Beijing attempts to speed up its economic recovery.

Exports in January to February grew 7.1% from a year earlier, according to customs data released on Thursday, up from a 2.3% rise in December. Imports rose 3.5%, compared to 0.2% growth in December. The trade surplus was 125 billion US dollars (£98 billion).

The world’s second-largest economy has struggled to bounce back after the Covid-19 pandemic, as it grapples with weaker demand globally and a slump in its property sector that is weighing on growth.

Although China usually releases trade data monthly, the data for the first two months of the year are combined to avoid distortions from the week-long Lunar New Year holidays, when many businesses and factories are closed.

Workers dock a container vessel at a port in China
China’s exports of vehicles jumped 22% in January to February in terms of volume and nearly 13% in terms of value, the data show (Li Ziheng/Xinhua via AP)

Demand for Chinese exports has weakened since the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia began raising interest rates last year to cool inflation that was at multi-decade highs.

Manufacturing activity in China has also contracted for five consecutive months, according to an official purchasing managers’ index (PMI). The PMI has fallen for much of the past year.

China has set a target of around 5% for economic growth this year, Chinese premier Li Qiang informed delegates at the annual session of the National People’s Congress.

The target is seen as ambitious by economists who say more policy support is required to boost growth.

Containers are unloaded from a cargo ship at a port in China
Much of the growth in exports came from trade with China’s Southeast Asian neighbours (Li Ziheng/Xinhua via AP)

It is also raising concerns over whether China might seek to push exports sharply higher to support growth. Worries over surging exports of electric vehicles to Europe have raised alarm over whether Chinese-made electric vehicles might crowd out those made by local manufacturers.

The data for January to February show China’s trade in US dollar terms with Europe and Japan falling, while exports to the US rose 5% from a year earlier.

Much of the growth in exports came from trade with China’s Southeast Asian neighbours. Exports to the region rose 4.8% from a year earlier, while imports climbed 6%.

China’s exports of vehicles jumped 22% in January to February in terms of volume and nearly 13% in terms of value, the data show. There was no breakdown by destination or type of vehicle.