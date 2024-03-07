Three-year-old died from brain injury and burns, murder trial hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three-year-old died from brain injury and burns, murder trial hears

By Press Association
Three-year-old Dwelaniyah Robinson, whose mother is accusedthree-year-old whose mother is accused of murdering him, died from a combination of a brain injury and infected burns, a court has heard (Durham Police/PA)
A three-year-old whose mother is accused of murdering him died from a combination of a brain injury and infected burns, jurors have heard.

Christina Robinson, 30, is accused of causing a fatal head injury to her son Dwelaniyah by violently shaking him at the family home in Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, Durham, in November 2022.

She is also accused of deliberately scalding his legs and buttocks and hitting him with a bamboo cane in the weeks before.

The married defendant, who is originally from Tamworth, Staffordshire, denies murder and a child cruelty charge.

Newcastle Crown Court has heard she claims she was allowed to chastise the little boy according to the teachings of the Bible.

Home Office pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper carried out a post-mortem examination on Dwelaniyah and reported that he had suffered 20% burns to his body, which would have been extremely painful.

He weighed 2st 3lb (14kg) and was 3ft 2in (97cm) tall, the pathologist recorded.

Robinson claimed her son was injured by hot water when he was playing in the shower, although the prosecution disputes that, saying he was deliberately scalded on his legs and buttocks.

She did not seek medical help for the burns, treating his injuries herself, the jury has heard.

Christina Robinson court case
Body-worn camera footage of Christina Robinson talking to police while paramedics try to save her young son (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

Dr Cooper said Dwelaniyah’s cause of death was a head injury and infected burns.

He said the burns would have contributed to his death to some extent because his body would have been working hard to cope with the trauma, repairing the damage and fighting infection.

Asked about the impact of the burns, Dr Cooper told the court: “He was not a fit and healthy three-year-old.

“It is likely he would have died anyway but he would have been in a better position to withstand the head injury (had he not suffered the burns).”

Robinson claimed Dwelaniyah choked while eating a cheese bap, but Dr Cooper said that did not account for the head injuries he observed during the post-mortem examination.

Robinson contacted the emergency services on November 5 2022, claiming her son had stopped breathing after “his eyes went all weird” while he was eating.

Paramedics worked on him before taking Dwelaniyah, whose heart had stopped, to hospital but he could not be saved.

The jury has been told Robinson was having an affair with a man she met on a dating site and had got pregnant using a separate sperm donor.

Her husband was away working for the RAF at the time of their son’s death, the court has heard.

The trial continues.