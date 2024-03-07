RHS orchard’s heritage apple trees sampled for their ‘DNA fingerprint’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

RHS orchard’s heritage apple trees sampled for their ‘DNA fingerprint’

By Press Association
An apple tree in the Rosemoor orchard (Guy Harrop/PA)
An apple tree in the Rosemoor orchard (Guy Harrop/PA)

Heritage apple trees will sampled for their “DNA fingerprint” as part of a research project to recover lost varieties and help protect fruit against climate change.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said apple tree leaves from its Rosemoor garden’s Devon collection orchard will be sampled as part of the project led by Sandford Orchards and the University of Bristol.

The scheme aims to record the genetic “fingerprint” or genotype of apples from rare and important orchards across England, to examine survivor varieties that have not been recorded but have been grafted in more than one location, as well as individual trees that could be the last of their kind.

An apple tree in blossom
A ‘Red Devil’ apple tree in RHS Garden Rosemoor, Devon (Neil Hepworth/PA)

Identifying and maintaining forgotten or lost apple cultivars can benefit growers and cider makers from a flavour perspective, and can also preserve genetic qualities that may help apple trees cope with climate change and less predictable weather patterns, the RHS said.

Each apple tree grown from a pip is genetically unique, whereas to replicate a chosen variety of apple requires grafting buds or twigs from the original tree onto a stem – or rootstock – of another tree.

If apples from two separate orchards are the same, and are not already recorded in an existing collection, this suggests they were grafted and therefore historically considered good varieties to grow, the RHS said.

The charity also said orchards in Britain can be oases for wildlife and a key nectar source for pollinators, but traditional orchards have declined significantly over he past century, with 80% of small plots lost since 1900.

That has had an impact on wildlife, and the diversity of the UK’s apples, the RHS said.

RHS Rosemoor’s Devon collection orchard is dedicated to conserving rare apple varieties from the region, and has a wildflower meadow to encourage pollinating insects which boost the apple harvest.

Some of the cultivars in the orchard which have not been previously recorded include Don’s Delight, Payhembury, Quarry Apple, Spotted Dick and White Close Pippin.

The University of Bristol began its project by asking members of the public to send samples from apple trees in private gardens, receiving 800 samples, and has since “fingerprinted” more than 8,000 specimens.

Barny Butterfield, founder and owner of Sandford Orchards, said:  “The aim of this project is to find great apples, whether that be for fermenting, cooking or eating.

“In identifying ‘survivors’ that have not been propagated or kept in a collection we have an opportunity to taste back in time and celebrate the incredible diversity of apples that are native to this country.”

Emeritus professor Keith Edwards at University of Bristol, added: “Identifying and conserving lost or rare apple cultivars is not just about safeguarding biodiversity, it can also boost the UK apple industry’s resilience in the face of climate change.”

Lawrence Weston, RHS Rosemoor professional work placement student, said he thought the Devon collection orchard was one of the most fascinating features at the garden.

“It is not just a beautiful place to visit but also somewhere that preserves and champions heritage varieties.

“It’s an honour to be able to contribute to such an exciting and important project, and one that can potentially benefit the UK apple industry as a whole.”