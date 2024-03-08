Judge criticises drill music after boy, 14, was fatally stabbed in gang feud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Judge criticises drill music after boy, 14, was fatally stabbed in gang feud

By Press Association
Gang violence victim Gordon Gault was killed aged just 14 (Northumbria Police/PA
Gang violence victim Gordon Gault was killed aged just 14 (Northumbria Police/PA

A judge has criticised drill music as a “pernicious genre” after it played a role in stoking violence between two gangs which led to a 14-year-old being fatally stabbed in the street.

Gordon Gault was stabbed on the arm with a machete as he rode on the back of a friend’s e-bike in Newcastle’s West End in November 2022 and died six days later in hospital.

The deadly attack, which also saw one of his associates slashed in the back, happened when two rival gangs from Benwell and Elswick went out looking for each other.

Six teenagers went on trial at Newcastle Crown Court and were cleared of murder, but Carlos Neto, 18, of Salford, Greater Manchester, and Lawson Natty, 18, of Newbiggin Hall, Newcastle, were convicted of manslaughter.

Gordon Gault case
Gang leader Carlos Neto, who was influenced by drill music (Northumbria Police/PA)

Neto stabbed Gordon in a surprise attack, jurors heard, while Natty was the one who supplied him with the machete he had bought online.

The pair were also convicted of unlawfully wounding the other victim, who was slashed in the back by Neto.

Mr Justice Martin Spencer sentenced Neto to nine years and two months while Natty, who was born in Belgium, was sentenced to 32 months, after which he could face deportation.

The judge said a feud had simmered between Neto’s gang, who had an interest in drill music, and rival youths in Elswick.

Sentencing, he said: “This is a pernicious genre of music in that it tends to glorify violence.”

Neto said he was inspired by rappers and their lifestyle, their money, fame, cars and watches.

Gordon Gault case
Lawson Natty, who supplied a machete to his friend Carlos Neto (Northumbria Police/PA)

He liked the rappers’ masculine image and the respect they earned, telling jurors during his trial: “Without these things, my chances of success were zero.”

The judge said the young man could not have been “more wrong”, and with maturity he will see that.

“You still have a future,” he told Neto. “Sadly, Gordon Gault does not.”

The dead boy’s mother read a victim impact statement to the court, urging people not to carry knives. She wept as she said: “The devastation your actions cause is unimaginable.”

Gordon’s grandmother Frances Gault referred to offensive raps and remarks Neto made after the killing.

She said: “Mocking him and gloating about these actions absolutely crushed me.

“No remorse has ever been shown and I can never forgive this.”

Gordon Gault case
One of two weapons recovered as part of the investigation by Northumbria Police into the death of Gordon Gault (Northumbria Police/PA)

The fatal attack on Gordon was the culmination of escalating tit-for-tat violence between the gangs, which included Neto being stabbed in the buttocks in the weeks previously.

It had begun with a rival making a “dis track” making fun of Natty’s appearance, the court heard.

Neto led a group of six to infiltrate Elswick Park, where they were spotted by a larger group of rivals, causing them to retreat.

Gordon, armed with a baseball bat, was stabbed as he was isolated riding on the back of a friend’s speedy e-bike, then a separate clash followed in a nearby street.

The judge praised Northumbria Police’s inquiry, which came in the face of a wall of silence from those involved on both sides.

He also heard how Natty, a church-goer, was remorseful and had prayed for Gordon and his family, was “intelligent” and had won a place at university which he had now lost.