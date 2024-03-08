Prince of Wales celebrates Earthshot Prize winner’s eco-packaging deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Prince of Wales celebrates Earthshot Prize winner’s eco-packaging deal

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales with Director of Cricket at the Oval cricket ground Alec Stewart (Kin Cheung/PA)
The Prince of Wales with Director of Cricket at the Oval cricket ground Alec Stewart (Kin Cheung/PA)

The Prince of Wales has hailed a breakthrough contract won by an Earthshot Prize winner to supply eco-packaging, which will cut tonnes of waste.

William visited the Oval cricket ground, home of Surrey County Cricket Club, to celebrate the achievements of Notpla’s seaweed-based products, and joked about eating pizzas with Prince George during an Ashes test match at the ground.

Notpla’s boxes and trays will be supplied to Levy, a leading sports and entertainment caterer, for use in more than 50 venues from the Oval to Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis Club and London’s O2 Arena.

Earthshot Prize
The Prince of Wales (right) shakes hands with a chef who has prepared food in seaweed-based food containers made by Earthshot 2022 winner Notpla, during a visit to the Kia Oval Cricket Ground (Kin Cheung/PA)

After seeing the packaging in use, filled with pizzas and hotdogs in a hospitality suite, William told Pierre Paslier, Notpla’s co-founder and co-chief executive officer: “The solutions are out there you’ve just got to back them up… I’m so pleased this has been a big hit.”

He smiled as he chatted and told the entrepreneur: “I’ve got a big grin on my face, here you go Pierre – lift off.”

During the visit, William met players practising at the ground and Alec Stewart, former England captain and Surrey’s director of cricket. He told them how he took Prince George to watch England take on Australia at the Oval, with his son having “a great day”.

Earthshot Prize
The Prince of Wales told onlookers about his visit to the Oval with his son, Prince George (Kin Cheung/PA)

Later in the hospitality suite at the south London stadium, the conversation turned to food when William said the smell of the dishes was making him hungry.

About his Oval visit last summer with George, he said: “When we were here watching the Ashes, we spent most of the time eating pizza, I was like ‘we’re here to watch the cricket, come outside’”.

The prince has been instrumental in helping support the relationship between Levy and Notpla, which won the Build a Waste-Free World Earthshot category in 2022.

Earthshot Prize
The Prince of Wales listens to Pierre-Yves Paslier co-founder of Natpla describe his seaweed-based food packaging, during a visit to the Kia Oval Cricket Ground (Kin Cheung/PA)

The new contract will see Levy using an expected 75 million items of Notpla’s seaweed-based food packaging materials over the next three years, helping them to meet their ambitious climate targets.

Singapore staged the most recent Earthshot awards ceremony last November after prize-giving events were held in Boston in 2022 and London’s Alexandra Palace in 2021.

Cape Town has been named as the host city for the 2024 awards.