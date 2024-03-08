Prince of Wales celebrates Earthshot Prize winner’s eco-packaging deal

The Prince of Wales has hailed a breakthrough contract won by an Earthshot Prize winner to supply eco-packaging, which will cut tonnes of waste.

William visited the Oval cricket ground, home of Surrey County Cricket Club, to celebrate the achievements of Notpla’s seaweed-based products, and joked about eating pizzas with Prince George during an Ashes test match at the ground.

Notpla’s boxes and trays will be supplied to Levy, a leading sports and entertainment caterer, for use in more than 50 venues from the Oval to Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis Club and London’s O2 Arena.

The Prince of Wales (right) shakes hands with a chef who has prepared food in seaweed-based food containers made by Earthshot 2022 winner Notpla, during a visit to the Kia Oval Cricket Ground (Kin Cheung/PA)

After seeing the packaging in use, filled with pizzas and hotdogs in a hospitality suite, William told Pierre Paslier, Notpla’s co-founder and co-chief executive officer: “The solutions are out there you’ve just got to back them up… I’m so pleased this has been a big hit.”

He smiled as he chatted and told the entrepreneur: “I’ve got a big grin on my face, here you go Pierre – lift off.”

During the visit, William met players practising at the ground and Alec Stewart, former England captain and Surrey’s director of cricket. He told them how he took Prince George to watch England take on Australia at the Oval, with his son having “a great day”.

The Prince of Wales told onlookers about his visit to the Oval with his son, Prince George (Kin Cheung/PA)

Later in the hospitality suite at the south London stadium, the conversation turned to food when William said the smell of the dishes was making him hungry.

About his Oval visit last summer with George, he said: “When we were here watching the Ashes, we spent most of the time eating pizza, I was like ‘we’re here to watch the cricket, come outside’”.

The prince has been instrumental in helping support the relationship between Levy and Notpla, which won the Build a Waste-Free World Earthshot category in 2022.

The Prince of Wales listens to Pierre-Yves Paslier co-founder of Natpla describe his seaweed-based food packaging, during a visit to the Kia Oval Cricket Ground (Kin Cheung/PA)

The new contract will see Levy using an expected 75 million items of Notpla’s seaweed-based food packaging materials over the next three years, helping them to meet their ambitious climate targets.

Singapore staged the most recent Earthshot awards ceremony last November after prize-giving events were held in Boston in 2022 and London’s Alexandra Palace in 2021.

Cape Town has been named as the host city for the 2024 awards.