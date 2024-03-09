Three killed in Texas helicopter crash carrying National Guard and border agents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Three killed in Texas helicopter crash carrying National Guard and border agents

By Press Association
A US customs and border agent disappears into the dust as investigators drive to the site of the crash (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)
Texas officials say a helicopter carrying three National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent crashed along the US-Mexico border, killing three on Friday.

Starr County judge Eloy Vera said a fourth person was critical in the wake of the crash, with the aircraft coming down in Starr County, near the town of La Grulla.

He added that the local sheriff had secured the site, and federal officials were coming to the scene.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on social media that it was assisting with a “downed helicopter incident”.

Helicopter Crash Texas
A member of the media walks on a dusty road in the dark near the crash site (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Texas Department of Public Safety lieutenant Christopher Olivarez said the crash occurred near La Grulla but did not provide further details.

He instead referred questions to the US Customs and Border Protection agency.

In January, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter patrolling the state’s border with Mexico lost power and crashed.

The co-pilot suffered a minor hand injury, and the helicopter was significantly damaged.

That helicopter was flying as part of Operation Lone Star, Texas governor Greg Abbott’s nearly 10 billion dollar (£7.7 billion) border mission that has tested the federal government’s authority over immigration.

Border patrol spokespersons did not immediately return messages seeking comment.