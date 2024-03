Rory McIlroy would welcome more ‘cut-throat’ approach from PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy would welcome the PGA Tour being more “cut-throat” in an effort to improve its competitiveness.

World number two McIlroy has been one of the strongest advocates for the PGA and DP World Tours after the inception of the LIV series rocked the golf landscape.

McIlroy has softened his hardball stance on LIV in recent months after Europe Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton were the latest top names to be tempted to sign up for the big-money Saudi venture.

Last night's practice paid off 👀 Rd. 1: -3.298Rd. 2: +3.118@McIlroyRory leads the field in SG: Putting in Round 2. https://t.co/M5WZqQWt3m pic.twitter.com/LDfI0vaXKI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 8, 2024

Competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, McIlroy reflected on where the PGA Tour can get better.

“No, I mean, I’m all for making it more cut-throat, more competitive,” the Northern Irishman told reporters.

“Probably won’t be very popular for saying this, but I’m all for less players and less TOUR cards, and the best of the best.”