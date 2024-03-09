In Pictures: Raising the woof as thousands of dogs descend on Crufts

Thousands of dogs big and small from 220 breeds, along with their hopeful owners, have spent the week in Birmingham in a bid to take home coveted trophies at Crufts 2024.

Owners arrive with their dogs including a smartly dressed leaping poodle (Jacob King/PA)

A standard poodle waits to to be pampered (Jacob King/PA)

Three bichon frise are pretty as a picture as they look towards their handler (Jacob King/PA)

A standard poodle waits to be groomed ahead of showing during the first day (Jacob King/PA)

An American cocker spaniel has a moment of calm before entering the show ring (Jacob King/PA)

This year’s show, at the city’s National Exhibition Centre, runs from March 7-10 and has seen furry competitors take part in a wide variety of challenges and presentations.

A Pomeranian in the showring during the first day of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)

Handlers with their Xoloitzcuintle, a Mexican breed (Jacob King/PA)

A standard poodle has some time in the salon before its moment in the spotlight (Jacob King/PA)

The event will culminate with the award of the “best in show” trophy on Sunday night, where the top dog in each of the seven breed groups competes.

Handlers display their Old English sheepdogs, one of the pastoral breed groups (Jacob King/PA)

A Hungarian puli is more coat than face as it delights spectators (Jacob King/PA)

A handler with their Bernese mountain dog runs across the green show ring during day three of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)