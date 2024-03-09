In Pictures: Raising the woof as thousands of dogs descend on Crufts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Raising the woof as thousands of dogs descend on Crufts

By Press Association
A standard poodle makes a bid for attention in the showring (Jacob King/PA)
A standard poodle makes a bid for attention in the showring (Jacob King/PA)

Thousands of dogs big and small from 220 breeds, along with their hopeful owners, have spent the week in Birmingham in a bid to take home coveted trophies at Crufts 2024.

Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Two
Owners arrive with their dogs including a smartly dressed leaping poodle (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day One
A standard poodle waits to to be pampered (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day One
Three bichon frise are pretty as a picture as they look towards their handler (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day One
A standard poodle waits to be groomed ahead of showing during the first day (Jacob King/PA)
An American Cocker Spaniel waits to be groomed on day two of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Picture date: Friday March 8, 2024.
An American cocker spaniel has a moment of calm before entering the show ring (Jacob King/PA)

This year’s show, at the city’s National Exhibition Centre, runs from March 7-10 and has seen furry competitors take part in a wide variety of challenges and presentations.

Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day One
A Pomeranian in the showring during the first day of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Two
Handlers with their Xoloitzcuintle, a Mexican breed (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day One
A standard poodle has some time in the salon before its moment in the spotlight (Jacob King/PA)

The event will culminate with the award of the “best in show” trophy on Sunday night, where the top dog in each of the seven breed groups competes.

Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Three
Handlers display their Old English sheepdogs, one of the pastoral breed groups (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Three
A Hungarian puli is more coat than face as it delights spectators (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Three
A handler with their Bernese mountain dog runs across the green show ring during day three of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Three
A Great Dane hogs the camera as it waits to go into the show ring (Jacob King/PA)