Home News UK & World

What the papers say – March 10

By Press Association
What the papers say – March 10 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – March 10 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Politics is the main theme of the nation’s front pages at the end of the week.

The Observer and The Sunday Telegraph run with Levelling Up Minister Michael Gove’s soon-to-be-revealed plan to expose extremists and protesters who “subvert democracy” with bans from public life.

The Sunday Times splashes with claims Boris Johnson took a “secret” trip to Venezuela to meet with the nation’s autocratic leader Nicolas Maduro in February.

Excerpts from the memoir of Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, leads the Mail on Sunday, as he says he was sexually abused as a child whilst at a top British boarding school.

The Independent runs with a story on working parents, who are about to be hit hard by a hike in childcare fees.

The Sunday Express reports on James Cleverly’s latest Labour criticisms, with the Home Secretary accusing the Opposition of choosing to “carp from the sidelines” rather than take action on boat arrivals.

The Daily Mirror runs with a piece on the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, who has met with the Prime Minister to discuss in-school and online bullying solutions.

Sunday People leads with a piece on Baby P – real name Peter Connelly – as one of the men responsible for the child’s 2007 murder prepares to apply for parole.

And, lastly, the Daily Star Sunday splashes with a story on foot hygiene.