First photo of Kate since surgery released as princess thanks public for support

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales has thanked the public for their support, as the first photo of her since her abdominal operation was released (Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace/PA)
The first picture of the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery has been released, as she thanked the public for their support.

The photo of Kate and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor earlier this week, was posted on social media to mark Mother’s Day.

In the post she said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The picture shows Kate sitting in a chair with her arms around Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who are on either side of her, with Prince George standing behind, as all four smile at the camera.

The photo of the princess is the first released since she was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on January 16.

Charles, 75, visited his daughter-in-law’s bedside after being admitted himself on January 26 – the 11th day of Kate’s stay.

She was also visited by her husband, William.

Kate left the hospital on January 29 – almost two weeks later – and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.