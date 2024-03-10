Billie Eilish arrives at Oscars wearing pin calling for Gaza ceasefire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Billie Eilish arrives at Oscars wearing pin calling for Gaza ceasefire

By Press Association
Billie Eilish, America Ferrera and Finneas O’Connell arrive at the Oscars (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Oscar-nominated US musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell arrived at the Academy Awards red carpet wearing a red pin, which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

Eilish and her brother O’Connell, who are up for an original song award for Barbie tune What Was I Made For?, both leant their support to the Artists4Ceasefire campaign ahead of the Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

96th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Mark Ruffalo (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

They previously won an Oscar in the same category for James Bond theme song No Time To Die.

The Artists4Ceasefire group says the pin symbolises “collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza”.

American actors Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo, who both starred in surreal comedy Poor Things, up for a best picture Oscar, US director Ava DuVernay and British actor Riz Ahmed were also among those arriving with a pin.

96th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Ramy Youssef at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Youssef told Deadline that “it’s about ‘stop killing kids’”.

“We’re using our voices to speak to people’s hearts,” he added.

“We want people to have safety and justice.”

He also said: “It’s obviously something a lot of people have a lot of opinions about, and I think there can be a place and time to process feelings.

“The best time to process feelings is when there isn’t active violence happening. So, we need to stop the violence, we need to stop the bombing.”

In October, Hamas – a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK – invaded Israel, kidnapping hundreds of civilians and taking them back to the Gaza Strip as well as killing more than 1,000.

The Israeli Government has retaliated with months of attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding tens of thousands.