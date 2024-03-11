Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper dazzle in experimental menswear at the Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper dazzle in experimental menswear at the Oscars

By Press Association
Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper made interesting fashion choices on the Oscars red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper were among stars showing menswear does not have to be boring on the Oscars red carpet.

While gowns tend to get the most attention at the Academy Awards, male celebrities showed that there are plenty of interesting – and subversive – ways to wear the modern suit.

Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Maestro actor Bradley Cooper, 49, has been playing around with traditional menswear this awards season. His Oscars look was a slyly subversive twist on the tuxedo – he wore a double-breasted blazer with bright blue buttons, paired with loose-fit trousers and a crisp white shirt underneath with no tie.

The look was by Louis Vuitton – he also chose the French fashion house for his Bafta look, which featured similar flared trousers.

Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Barbie star Ryan Gosling, 43, who is set to perform power ballad I’m Just Ken during the ceremony, made sure his all-black custom Gucci suit was in no danger of being too subdued, thanks to eye-catching silver piping and a deep-V neckline.

Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Nominated for best actor for his role in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, 47, continued to show his red carpet dedication to floppy bow-ties, which feel like a modern version of Regency neckties from the nineteenth century.

Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Riz Ahmed, 41 – who was nominated for an Oscar back in 2019 for his role in Sound Of Metal – was one of the many celebrities on the red carpet wearing a red pin, which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

The Artists4Ceasefire group says the pin symbolises “collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza”.

Ahmed wore his pin on a long black coat with fashion-forward frayed edges, over a monochromatic all-black outfit underneath.

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Dwayne Johnson, the actor and wrestler also known as The Rock, was one of the few men wearing colour on the red carpet. He donned a satin-look silver-blue outfit by Dolce & Gabbana, with a statement maroon lapel.

Johnson, 51, attends the Oscars days after announcing the launch of his new skincare line, Papatui – a range of body and facial care products aimed towards men.

Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Colman Domingo was one of the many first-time nominees on the night, up for the best actor gong for his role in Rustin. Domingo, 54, has made a name for himself for his unique style on the red carpet this awards season.

While his Oscars outfit was more subdued than we are used to seeing him in, the Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit was elevated with statement buttons and a sparkling brooch pinned onto the centre of his bow tie.

Simu Liu
Simu Liu (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Barbie actor Simu Liu, 34, was another star shunning the traditional Oscars tuxedo. His Fendi look was seemingly worn with no shirt underneath and the robe-style jacket was pinned into place with an architectural brooch.

Omar Rudberg
Omar Rudberg (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Omar Rudberg, 25, known for his role on Netflix show Young Royals, made a splash in one of the more daring menswear looks on the red carpet – a black tuxedo-style suit with a cropped jacket and no shirt underneath.