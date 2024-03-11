What the papers say – March 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – March 11

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Princess of Wales dominates the front pages after several wire services refused to publish Kate’s portrait, claiming the image is doctored.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with a piece on the controversial Kate photo as multiple press agencies, including Reuters, the Associated Press, and Agence France-Presse, pulled her first official portrait for 2024 from publication over concerns that it has been “manipulated”.

The Daily Mirror and Metro also run with Kate-related headlines, focusing their leads on Kate and her health in the wake of public speculation following a brief hospital stay in January.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail splash with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s latest bid to address the number of working-age Britons signed off as unfit to work.

The Times leads with a piece on public sector waste, following a new report that indicates doubled government spending on “woke jobs”.

The Guardian runs with a warning from counterterrorism and extremism experts urging politicians not to politicise extremism.

The i splashes with the faulty, multi-million pound-costing Home Office IT system that left NHS staff unable to start work, slowed down immigration, and saw children wait up to 21 months for citizenships.

The Independent reports that elderly patients are being “treated like animals” as the NHS struggles to cope with entire geriatric wards and an ever-increasing aged population.

The Financial Times reports that faith in the US economy is rising, but Americans are wary of crediting Joe Biden for the upturn as the US presidential campaign trail heats up.

And the Daily Star splashes with claims made by linguist Bernard Cerquiglini, who believes “English doesn’t exist”, adding that Britons are simply speaking “badly pronounced French”.