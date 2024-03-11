Barbenheimer rivalry brought to Oscars with Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling roast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbenheimer rivalry brought to Oscars with Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling roast

By Press Association
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling brought the Barbenheimer rivalry to life at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)
The Barbenheimer rivalry was brought to life at the 2024 Academy Awards as Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling took to the stage at the ceremony to roast each other.

Barbie star Gosling, who played the role of Ken, joked that Oppenheimer was “riding Barbie’s coat-tails all summer” while speaking at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Blunt meanwhile, who played Robert Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty, suggested there “wasn’t that much of a rivalry” between the two movies as Christopher Nolan’s epic had stormed the 2024 award season.

The term Barbenheimer was used to describe one of the biggest film events of 2023 when blockbuster movies Barbie and Oppenheimer were both released on July 21 in the UK, creating a rivalry between them.

96th Academy Awards – Show
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling took to the stage during the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Taking to the stage, the Quiet Place actress suggested that Gosling’s hello was “rather frosty” as the pair greeted each other.

The Barbie actor replied: “Not at all, I’m just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us.”

“That’s right, here’s Ken and Kitty just leaving all that fodder in the dust,” Blunt said.

“And the way this award season’s turned out, it wasn’t that much of a rivalry, so just let it go,” she added, earning a raucous laugh from the audience.

The La La Land star then claimed he had figured out why the phrase was “Barbenheimer”, rather than “Oppenbarbie” because “you guys were at the tail end of that because you were riding Barbie’s coat-tails all summer”.

The camera panned to laughing Barbie star Margot Robbie while Blunt said: “Thanks for Ken-splaining that to me, Mr I need to paint my abs on to get nominated, you don’t see Robert Downey doing that.”

The pair then briefly wrestled over the microphone before Gosling said: “This is insane Emily, this has got to stop, we’ve got to squash this.”

The duo then put their “differences” aside and introduced a tribute to the stunt community in cinema.