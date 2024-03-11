Oscar winner Billie Eilish recalls thinking ‘I won’t amount to anything’ aged 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Oscar winner Billie Eilish recalls thinking ‘I won’t amount to anything’ aged 12

By Press Association
Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish pose in the press room with the award for best original song for What Was I Made For?(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish pose in the press room with the award for best original song for What Was I Made For?(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish has said she felt like a “failure” at the age of 12 after watching Matilda on Broadway.

A decade later and the US singer-songwriter picked up her second Academy Award, alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell, winning the prize for best original song for ballad What Was I Made For? from box office juggernaut Barbie.

“I remember being 12, believe it or not, and seeing this musical and sobbing my eyes out and thinking ‘damn I’m a failure’. I was watching Matilda on Broadway, it was amazing,” Eilish said in the winners room.

96th Academy Awards – Show
Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish accept the award for best original song for What Was I Made For? from Barbie (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I was balling, (thinking) I am never going to amount to anything because I am not in Matilda.

“Just give yourself some time, do what you love and I know that is easier said than done, some of us don’t know what we love. You’ll figure it out.”

The brother and sister won their first Academy Award in 2022 for their song No Time To Die from the James Bond film of the same name.

After thanking her teachers in her on-stage acceptance speech, Eilish gave advice to young people in the winners room.

She said: “Don’t do it for other people, don’t do it for the numbers or for some sort of specific thing, that is not really ever something anyone should be looking for.

“I want everyone to be doing something they feel passionate about and proud of and makes them feel like the best version of themselves.”

Eilish added that Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie made “a lot of people feel very seen, that can be rare, especially as a woman”.

The pair performed the Oscar-winning song during the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.