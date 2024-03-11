No criminal charges for officer who led police response to Manchester Arena bomb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No criminal charges for officer who led police response to Manchester Arena bomb

By Press Association
A retired police officer is to face disciplinary proceedings which will decide whether he breached professional standards over statements he made to reviews following the Manchester Arena bombing (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A former police officer who led the initial response to the Manchester Arena bombing will not face criminal charges over statements he made during reviews into the attack, but will face a disciplinary hearing.

Retired Greater Manchester Police chief inspector Dale Sexton is to face internal proceedings which will judge whether he breached standards of professional behaviour.

He told the public inquiry into the 2017 attack that he made a deliberate decision not to tell other emergency services he had declared Operation Plato, the national name for dealing with a marauding terrorist firearms attack, because he feared it would hold ambulance and fire crews back.

However, he made no mention of going against protocol and keeping the declaration secret from partner services when interviewed in 2018 as part of the Kerslake Report, an independent review into the emergency response commissioned by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Manchester Arena
The 22 victims of the terror attack during the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017 (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

When challenged by the public inquiry as to why he had not admitted earlier to going against the protocol, he said he felt as though he had “almost got away with it on the night”.

Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders later ruled the officer had not deliberately made a decision to withhold the information.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) originally found there were no grounds for criminal charges or misconduct proceedings, but this was challenged under its Victims’ Right to Review process.

A file was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service last year, and prosecutors have now confirmed no charges will be brought.

However, the review found there was sufficient evidence for a disciplinary hearing to take place, which will be organised by Greater Manchester Police.

Ariana Grande performs at the Manchester attack benefit concert
Ariana Grande returned to perform at the One Love Manchester fundraiser concert following the attack (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/PA)

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “This was a highly complex and challenging investigation. In circumstances like these, thorough scrutiny – both of the police, and our own decision-making, through our Victims’ Right to Review process – is essential to allow the public to have confidence in the police complaints process.

“Ultimately, we found sufficient evidence to indicate the officer may have breached the standards of professional behaviour when subsequently giving accounts of their decision-making on the night of the attack.

“It will now be for a police disciplinary panel to consider the evidence and reach a decision based on all the available information.”