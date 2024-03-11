Ukraine’s first Oscar hailed by Zelensky as ‘important for our entire country’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ukraine’s first Oscar hailed by Zelensky as ‘important for our entire country’

By Press Association
20 Days In Mariupol picked up the Oscar for best documentary (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
20 Days In Mariupol picked up the Oscar for best documentary (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed Ukraine’s first Oscar as “important for our entire country”.

Ukraine awoke on Monday to another day of war — Russian drones blasted buildings in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions — but also the news it had won its first Oscar.

The best documentary victory for Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days In Mariupol, a harrowing first-person account by the Associated Press journalist of the early days of Russia’s invasion in 2022, was bittersweet.

“This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, and I’m honoured,” an emotional Mr Chernov said on Sunday at the Academy Awards.

“Probably I will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I’d never made this film, I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine.”

Back home in his native Ukraine, the award was applauded for exposing the brutal devastation of the war and the message Mr Chernov had sent to the world from one of the biggest stages.

Mr Zelensky said he was grateful to the team and thanked journalists across the world still covering the war despite a decrease in attention as it has dragged into its third year and as much of the world’s focus has turned to Israel’s war against Hamas.

“The horrors of Mariupol must never be forgotten,” he said on social media. “The entire world must see and remember what the inhumane Russian invasion brought to our people. Cities and villages were destroyed, homes were burned, and entire families were killed by Russian shells and buried in their own backyards.”

The AP team of Mr Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko arrived an hour before Russia began bombing the port city.

Two weeks later, they were the last journalists working for an international outlet in the city, sending crucial dispatches to the outside world showing civilian casualties of all ages, the digging of mass graves, the bombing of a maternity hospital and the sheer extent of the devastation.

The Oscar — and nomination — was a first for both Mr Chernov, an AP video journalist, and the 178-year-old news organisation. The documentary was a joint production of AP and PBS’ Frontline. It was the first win for Frontline after two previous nominations.

Statuettes were awarded to Mr Chernov, producer and editor Michelle Mizner and producer Raney Aronson-Rath. AP vice president Derl McCrudden is also a credited producer on the film and was among those onstage to accept the award.

The team behind the documentary accepting the award
The team behind the documentary accepting the award (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Police officer Volodymyr Nikulin, who is featured prominently in the film as he helped the crew cover the story and ultimately escape Mariupol as Russian forces closed in, said he was happy the film had won the prestigious award.

Mr Nikulin, who was later injured helping victims of a Russian attack on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, ferried the crew around Mariupol in a desperate attempt to help them find a place where they could transmit their footage because he said it was vital the world could see what was happening.

He said the film served as an important reminder of “the most difficult time for our country”.

“Right now, we may be facing a similarly challenging moment,” he told AP in Kyiv on Monday.

“But this film has shown that we can defend our country, that we are united. And at this time, if the world sees that we are fighting, the crimes the aggressor is committing in our country, how it destroys our cities, I believe that the world will support our efforts in the fight, and this will be decisive at this time.”

Ukraine’s human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, praised the documentary for showing “the truth to the whole world”.

Police officer Volodymyr Nikulin
Police officer Volodymyr Nikulin, who is featured prominently in the film (Bela Szandelszky/AP)

“This awards ceremony is an opportunity to address millions of people. This is what the film director did by mentioning the occupation, prisoners of war, killing of Ukrainians by Russia, and illegal abduction of civilians,” he wrote on Telegram.

The award, one of many the documentary has garnered including the Pulitzer Prize, comes as Ukraine’s forces and ammunition are depleted and Russian troops are trying to push deeper into the Ukraine-held western part of the Donetsk region and penetrate the Kharkiv region to the north.

Drone attacks overnight damaged two multistorey buildings, a hotel and a municipal building in the eastern city of Kharkiv, said regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. No casualties were reported.

An infrastructure facility in the Odesa region was destroyed and windows were shattered, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

The award marks the second consecutive Oscar documentary awarded for a film that has shone a harsh light on Russia.

Last year, Navalny, about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who died just last month in prison, won best documentary.