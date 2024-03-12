What the papers say – March 12

The continuing fallout from the edited royal family picture features heavily on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspaper.

The Daily Mirror, Metro and The Sun all focus on the Princess of Wales’s admission she edited the picture of her and her children before it was released on Mother’s Day.

On tomorrow's front page: 'Lay off Kate – she meant well, made a mistake and fessed up so leave her alone to get over her op'https://t.co/I9ORYzo2Fy pic.twitter.com/qQalcSyBHO — The Sun (@TheSun) March 11, 2024

The Daily Star and Daily Mail also concentrate on her admission and the ensuing “PR disaster”.

Tuesday's DAILY MAIL: How did Kate photo become a PR disaster? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VVRE0HOMVK — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) March 11, 2024

Rishi Sunak’s pledge to build new gas power stations to ensure a consistent energy supply leads The Daily Telegraph.

Tuesday's DAILY TELEGRAPH: Sunak's new gas plants ease risk of blackouts#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZztCLZQt7f — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) March 11, 2024

The Times concentrates on Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party’s hopes that he will rally the same voter pool that ushered in the Tories in 2019.

Tuesday's TIMES: Johnson to join election campaign in red wall#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VOPrLEJUHu — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) March 11, 2024

The Guardian turns its attention to the biggest donor to the Tory party and his comments about Labour MP Diane Abbott.

Tuesday's GUARDIAN: Biggest Tory donor: looking at Diane Abbott makes you 'want to hate all black women'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dAZemtDT2Y — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) March 11, 2024

The i looks at the British ISA tax policy announced last week, which has been pushed back until after the general election – meaning it may never happen at all.

Tuesday's i: Tories delay 'British ISA' £5k tax-free savings until after election#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ASsivrTXmQ — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) March 11, 2024

Messaging app Telegram features on the front of the Financial Times as the Dubai-based tech firm nears market listing.