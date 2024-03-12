Cancer survivor who could barely walk now running to help others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cancer survivor who could barely walk now running to help others

By Press Association
Dr Yani Berdeni, a lecturer who survived stage 4 cancer thanks to a stem cell transplant, is running the London Marathon to help others in need (University of Bristol/PA)
A lecturer who survived stage 4 cancer thanks to a stem cell transplant is running the London Marathon to help others in need.

After a year of punishing cancer treatment, Dr Yani Berdeni could barely walk.

But two-and-a-half years on from getting the all-clear, he is ready to take on the 26.2-mile course.

The University of Bristol engineering maths lecturer was 30 years old when a persistent cough was diagnosed as lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the immune system.

Dr Yani Berdeni, who survived stage 4 cancer thanks to a stem cell transplant, was helped back into running by 5k Your Way (University of Bristol/PA)

The diagnosis came just a few days before Christmas 2019.

Four rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy followed, and the prognosis looked bright.

But in summer 2020 new and “excruciating” back pain turned out to be a large cancerous tumour squeezing his spine.

“The whole experience was surreal – you just don’t expect it at 30. But finding out about the stage 4 cancer was the hardest thing,” Dr Berdeni said.

“I needed a stem cell transplant and was told it only had a 50% success rate. They took my stem cells and then gave me so much chemo that I would’ve died, but then they injected the cells back into my blood to regrow the bone marrow.”

The treatment made Dr Berdeni so weak that a cold could have killed him. With Covid still raging, his partner, Ruby Hodgson, would read him books via video call.

In July 2021, he was given the all-clear. Not long afterwards he was made a lecturer at the University of Bristol, where he had been studying and working since 2012.

During his treatment Yani has to social distance from his sister Despina and mother Richelle (Dr Yani Berdeni/PA)
Dr Berdeni was a keen runner before his diagnosis, and entered the London Marathon in 2013.

He was heading towards an impressive sub-three hour time when he collapsed 800 metres from the end.

“When I came round I thought I was in Bradford, where I grew up,” Dr Berdeni said.

“So, yeah, I’ve got unfinished business at the London Marathon.”

Dr Berdeni, now 34, is raising money for the “amazing” blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan, which runs a stem cell donor register and carries out research into the disease.

“After the treatment I could barely walk,” he said.

“I was 10kg heavier because of bloating from the treatment and I would jog for 500 metres and be exhausted. I just wanted to get back to feeling healthy and normal again.”

Dr Berdeni was helped back into running by 5k Your Way, an inclusive running community that helps those affected by cancer.

Ms Hodgson and other friends and family members will be waiting at the London Marathon finish line on April 21.

Yani during his treatment with his partner Ruby Hodgson (Dr Yani Berdeni/PA)
“It will be quite emotional and a bit overwhelming,” Dr Berdeni said.

“I really just want to make it round and raise money for Anthony Nolan. They need donors under 30 and you really could save someone’s life. If my cancer came back, I would need to use someone else’s stem cells.”

Dr Berdeni has set up a JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/running-london-for-people-with-blood-cancer