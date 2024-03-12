Drivers warned that electric car range tests are flawed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers warned that electric car range tests are flawed

By Press Association
Motorists are being warned that tests for new electric cars significantly overstate how far they can travel on a single charge with real-world driving (John Walton/PA)
Motorists are being warned that tests for new electric cars significantly overstate how far they can travel on a single charge with real-world driving.

An investigation by What Car? magazine found a shortfall of up to 38% in the range of electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures compared with official figures.

Editor Steve Huntingford warned that the testing regime which manufacturers are required to put their vehicles through is “completely unrepresentative of real-world conditions”.

The magazine stated that official analysis under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) is conducted in laboratories with an ambient temperature of 23C, with each model undergoing an “unrealistically gentle acceleration” to record what distance they can cover before a battery with 100% charge goes flat.

What Car? did its own range tests on 12 electric cars which were taken to a site in Bedfordshire, left in the open overnight in temperatures of between 6C and 10C, and driven in a way that simulated stop-start urban conditions and on motorways.

The largest discrepancy was found with the Lexus UX 300e Takumi, which costs around £57,100 and has an official stated range of 273 miles.

It was found to only be able to cover 170 miles, a 38% reduction.

This was followed by the Lexus RZ 450e Takumi, which is advertised as having a range of 251 miles but was found to be able to cover just 159 miles, some 37% less.

It costs around £74,000.

The third biggest shortfall was for the Volkswagen ID 7 Pro Match (without heat pump), which costs around £51,600 and could only travel for 254 miles in the What Car? test, some 34% below the stated distance of 383 miles.

Mr Huntingford said: “Official testing of electric car ranges is completely unrepresentative of real-world conditions, potentially leaving drivers disappointed and with insufficient mileage.

“It is clear that the results obtained using WLTP methods are unsuitable.

“We need a new system that provides achievable summer and winter figures so that prospective EV buyers can be confident the car they’re looking at will suit their needs.

“Providing a single, overly optimistic figure doesn’t help anyone.”

Mike Hawes, chief executive of industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “Car makers are investing billions in developing zero emission vehicles, with improved battery performance, range and charging times, to make them a compelling choice for all drivers.

“As What Car? rightly acknowledges, car manufacturers are required by law to test all vehicles of all technologies to the same, repeatable official standard – the WLTP test – and publish these results within any advertising to help car buyers make comparisons between vehicles.

“What Car? also acknowledges that there will always be a difference between lab tests and real-world use due to variations in conditions, terrain, load and driving style.

“Cold weather in particular will have an impact on range, but this has not deterred consumers in countries such as Norway and Iceland, which have the world’s highest rates of EV ownership.”