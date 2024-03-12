Beyonce’s new album will be called Act II: Cowboy Carter By Press Association March 12 2024, 6:34pm March 12 2024, 6:34pm Share Beyonce’s new album will be called Act II: Cowboy Carter Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4920071/beyonces-new-album-will-be-called-act-ii-cowboy-carter/ Copy Link Beyonce (PA) Beyonce is full of surprises — and on Tuesday, she dropped yet another one. Her forthcoming album has a name: Act II: Cowboy Carter. The title was revealed on Bey’s official website, along with details on a few limited edition CD, vinyl and box set releases. Act II: Cowboy Carter arrives March 29. Beyonce first announced the news of a album last month after starring in a Verizon advert during the Super Bowl that ended with the superstar saying: “They ready, drop the new music.” The main details about the release had been a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared that teased “act ii” coming out in March. Beyonce’s 2022 album Renaissance is frequently referred to as Act I: Renaissance. Soon after, she released two new country tracks — Texas Hold ’Em and 16 Carriages. Those releases made Beyonce the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart.