What the papers say – March 13

Comments by Conservative donor Frank Hester and the police investigation at a funeral parlour in Hull feature strongly on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Guardian says Mr Hester’s remarks about Labour MP Diane Abbott have been described as “racist and wrong” in a statement from Downing Street after mounting pressure.

The i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has bowed to the pressure from within the party to condemn the remarks while The Independent says Ms Abbott has reported the “frightening” comments to the Metropolitan Police.

Rwanda returns to the front pages as The Times concentrates on a new deal which would see failed asylum seekers offered up to £3,000 to leave the UK for the African country.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is the focus of The Daily Telegraph, which says he has promised a vote on legalising assisted dying if Labour win the next general election.

The Daily Express turns its attention to former prime minister Boris Johnson, saying he will be campaigning to protect “hard won” Brexit freedoms.

Away from politics, the Daily Mirror says 1,000 people have contacted police concerned about their deceased relatives in the investigation of the Legacy funeral parlour in Hull, described by police as a “truly horrific incident”.

The Daily Mail asks simply “what have they done with our loved ones’ bodies?”.

Three people have been arrested following the collapse of a care home firm, according to the Metro.

The Sun says TV star Paul O’Grady left £125,000 in his will to look after his five pet dogs, as well as £500,000 to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

An unexpected rise in US inflation is the lead in the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star concentrates on the decline of table manners in “Piggy Britain”.