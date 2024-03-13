What the papers say – March 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – March 13

By Press Association
Comments by Conservative donor Frank Hester and the police investigation at a funeral parlour in Hull feature strongly on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Guardian says Mr Hester’s remarks about Labour MP Diane Abbott have been described as “racist and wrong” in a statement from Downing Street after mounting pressure.

The i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has bowed to the pressure from within the party to condemn the remarks while The Independent says Ms Abbott has reported the “frightening” comments to the Metropolitan Police.

Rwanda returns to the front pages as The Times concentrates on a new deal which would see failed asylum seekers offered up to £3,000 to leave the UK for the African country.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is the focus of The Daily Telegraph, which says he has promised a vote on legalising assisted dying if Labour win the next general election.

The Daily Express turns its attention to former prime minister Boris Johnson, saying he will be campaigning to protect “hard won” Brexit freedoms.

Away from politics, the Daily Mirror says 1,000 people have contacted police concerned about their deceased relatives in the investigation of the Legacy funeral parlour in Hull, described by police as a “truly horrific incident”.

The Daily Mail asks simply “what have they done with our loved ones’ bodies?”.

Three people have been arrested following the collapse of a care home firm, according to the Metro.

The Sun says TV star Paul O’Grady left £125,000 in his will to look after his five pet dogs, as well as £500,000 to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

An unexpected rise in US inflation is the lead in the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star concentrates on the decline of table manners in “Piggy Britain”.