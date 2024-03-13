Elon Musk visits Tesla plant near Berlin after suspected arson attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elon Musk visits Tesla plant near Berlin after suspected arson attack

By Press Association
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, fourth from right, arrives at the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the electric car maker’s first European plant as production resumed at the factory just outside Berlin, about a week after a suspected arson attack cut its power supply.

Mr Musk was expected at a “team huddle” with employees at the plant in the Gruenheide municipality on Wednesday, employee council chief Michaela Schmitz told regional broadcaster RBB’s Inforadio channel.

Reporters at the scene could see him arriving from a distance.

People walk to the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Production at Tesla’s plant in Gruenheide came to a standstill on Tuesday last week.

Tens of thousands of residents, nearby hospitals, nursing homes and a big logistics centre for a German grocery chain were also initially affected.

The electricity supply to the plant was restored on Monday evening.

Ms Schmitz said that, after machines were checked and started up, “the early shift can begin (work) again this morning.”

“People are glad to be able to come back to work,” she added.

Authorities in the state of Brandenburg, where the plant is located, have said they suspect that someone deliberately set fire to a high-voltage transmission line on an electricity pylon.

A far-left organisation calling itself the Volcano Group said it was behind the fire, accusing Tesla of “extreme exploitation conditions” and calling for the “complete destruction of the gigafactory”.

The German prosecutor’s office took over the investigation, citing an initial suspicion that a terrorist organisation may have been involved in the attack.

Tesla opened the factory in March 2022, launching a challenge to German automakers on their home turf.

The power outage came as environmental activists have been protesting in a forest near the plant against plans to expand the facility.

The company now wants to add a freight depot, warehouses and a kindergarten.

Those plans would entail felling more than 100 hectares (247 acres) of forest, which has drawn opposition from environmentalists and some other local groups who also worry about possible effects on the area’s water supply.

About 12,500 people work at the plant.