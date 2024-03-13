Murder accused shot partner in forehead with illegally held handgun, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder accused shot partner in forehead with illegally held handgun, jury told

By Press Association
Carrie Slater died in September last year (Leicestershire Police/family handout/PA)
An alleged murderer accused of shooting his partner in the forehead with a handgun rang 999 and claimed she had hurt herself by running into a pool cue, a jury has heard.

Richard Basson, 45, is alleged to have used one of three firearms he held illegally to shoot Carrie Slater, causing her an unsurvivable brain injury.

A trial at Leicester Crown Court was told Basson dialled 999 from the couple’s home in the village of Long Clawson, near Melton Mowbray, shortly before 6.45pm on September 21 last year, as his partner sat injured nearby.

During the half-hour call, part of which was played to jurors, Basson claimed to have had an argument “over half a cigarette” and to have jabbed at Ms Slater with a pool cue after she came at him with a carving knife.

John Lloyd-Jones KC, prosecuting, said Basson dialled 999 on his mobile from his house in Kings Road, telling the operators he believed a metal band from the cue was stuck under his partner’s scalp.

Opening the case, Mr Lloyd-Jones said of Basson: “He rang to report that Carrie had been injured.

“He said that she had come at him with a carving knife. He said that he had been struck and had broken his hand.

“He said that he had jabbed at her with a pool cue. He said that it had entered and penetrated her forehead.”

Mr Lloyd-Jones told the jury: “Important parts of that account that this defendant gave in that 999 call were not true.

“At the time of this fatal incident, Carrie had not come at him with a knife. There had, ladies and gentlemen, been no pool cue.”

Holding up a firearm to show it to the jury, the prosecutor told the court: “Instead, this defendant on that evening had taken this – one of the handguns that this defendant illegally possessed at the time.

“With this loaded handgun he fired two live rounds.

“One of the bullets hit a wall inside the house. The other bullet hit Carrie right in the middle of her head and killed her.”

As well as a recording of the 999 call, jurors were shown police bodycam footage of Basson, also known as Rick, being detained by officers armed with a Taser.

Leicester Crown Court
The trial is taking place at Leicester Crown Court (Lucy Bogustawski/PA)

It is alleged Basson had 68 rounds of live ammunition at the property.

Basson and Ms Slater had an on-off relationship for a number of years and he had previously been violent towards her, the court heard.

Mr Lloyd-Jones said of Basson: “He was no stranger to the use of unlawful violence. Carrie’s sisters remember seeing her with bruises.”

Just as the 999 call connected, Mr Lloyd-Jones alleged, Basson was heard to say: “What are you going to say? You had a pole through your head.”

Mr Lloyd-Jones told the jury: “That remark seemed to be directed towards Carrie, who seems to have been sitting close to him gravely injured.”

Ms Slater, 37, died in hospital two days after the incident and the bullet which killed her was later recovered by a Home Office pathologist, the court heard.

The gun alleged to have been used to kill Ms Slater – a self-loading pistol – was found in the garden of the property, near two empty cartridges.

A bullet head was also discovered in a bedroom, bearing traces of plaster and paint indistinguishable from the material around a bullet hole in the hallway.

Mr Lloyd-Jones said: “It’s the prosecution case that this defendant fired at Carrie but missed and hit the wall behind her.”

The jury was also told that Basson, who denies murder, was convicted of wounding in 2006 at Peterborough Crown Court in relation to an incident a year earlier in which a man was stabbed.

The trial continues.